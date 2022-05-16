Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

More than ax-throwing, a new entertainment facility opens Downriver

Kudos Taproom and Fieldshouse opens a new family-friendly activity center in Taylor

By on Mon, May 16, 2022 at 12:41 pm

click to enlarge Kudos Taproom and Fieldhouse has opened in Taylor. - COURTESY OF KUDOS
Courtesy of Kudos
Kudos Taproom and Fieldhouse has opened in Taylor.

A new "eat-tertainment" venue has opened in Taylor.

Kudos Taproom and Fieldhouse is a nearly 60,000 square foot indoor/outdoor family-friendly entertainment space.

Located at 14100 Pardee Rd. across from Southland Center, Kudos has football bowling, ax-throwing, cornhole, a retro arcade, kids' learning center, and much more.

“We wanted to create a safe, fun and secure place for families and friends to engage, gather, bond and make memories that will last a lifetime,” said Kudos' co-owner Dave Parker in a press release. “This is a corridor of renewal and new activity and we are looking forward to being a part of it.”

The venue's bar will carry state and local craft beer options from companies like Saugatuck Brewing Co. and Rochester Mills Beer Co.

For additional information visit kudosthegoat.com.

Trending

Food & Drink Slideshows

Hops & Barley Bar & Grill 18561 Allen Rd., Melvindale; 313-586-3125; hopsandbarleybar.com If you’re looking for a great dive bar, with great food, good drinks and better people, look no further than this Melvindale neighborhood bar.

The essential Downriver restaurants that you should have tried by now
La Dolce Vita 17546 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-865-0331; ldvrestaurant.net Looking for an outdoor Italian restaurant to impress a date? Or just looking to treat yourself? La Dolce Vita's beautiful courtyard patio along historic Woodward Avenue is what you've been missing. Photo via La Dolce Vita/Facebook

35 essential Detroit area patios that are perfect for warm weather
Los Altos 7056 W. Vernor Hwy., Detroit; 313-841-3109 Los Altos serves authentic Mexican flavors, right on Vernor. Have a picky eater for a kid? No worries, they have chicken nuggets on their kid’s menu.

The essential restaurants in Southwest Detroit you should have tried by now
Detroit Pizza Bar 7316 W. McNichols Rd., Detroit; 313-646-4601; facebook.com/detroitpizzabar Detroit Pizza Bar is a Black-owned pizza joint located on Detroit’s west side. If that wasn’t great enough, the pizza place has a full service bar and a rooftop terrace.

20 restaurants that have opened — and reopened — in the Detroit area in 2022

