More than ax-throwing, a new entertainment facility opens Downriver

click to enlarge Courtesy of Kudos Kudos Taproom and Fieldhouse has opened in Taylor.

A new "eat-tertainment" venue has opened in Taylor.Kudos Taproom and Fieldhouse is a nearly 60,000 square foot indoor/outdoor family-friendly entertainment space.Located at 14100 Pardee Rd. across from Southland Center, Kudos has football bowling, ax-throwing, cornhole, a retro arcade, kids' learning center, and much more.“We wanted to create a safe, fun and secure place for families and friends to engage, gather, bond and make memories that will last a lifetime,” said Kudos' co-owner Dave Parker in a press release. “This is a corridor of renewal and new activity and we are looking forward to being a part of it.”The venue's bar will carry state and local craft beer options from companies like Saugatuck Brewing Co. and Rochester Mills Beer Co.For additional information visit kudosthegoat.com