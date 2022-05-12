Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Boutique hotel with floating barge bar opening in Port Huron in nearly 100-year-old former bank

CityFlatsHotel Port Huron is slated to open in June

By on Thu, May 12, 2022 at 1:55 pm

The new CityFlatsHotel in Port Huron includes a floating barge bar. - @CITYFLATSHOTEL, INSTAGRAM
@cityflatshotel, Instagram
The new CityFlatsHotel in Port Huron includes a floating barge bar.

A new boutique hotel that describes itself as the first of its kind in the area is set to open in Port Huron next month.

The new CityFlatsHotel Port Huron will offer 18 unique boutique guest rooms, with no two rooms furnished alike. The hotel is built inside the former home of the Michigan National Bank, originally built in 1927. In a nod to its past life, the original bank vault has been transformed into a ballroom that can host weddings and receptions and seat up to 300 people.

The hotel's restaurants are already open for breakfast and lunch and expected to expand with dinner hours on Memorial Day weekend.

The Kitchen provides a café style atmosphere for a relaxing meal with a view of the Black River, with outdoor seating in the warmer months. It's partnered with Michigan's Lexington Coffee Co. Meanwhile, the Bar serves up cocktails, beers, liquors, wines, and small plates.

Outdoors is the Fair Weather Grill, which serves up grilled dishes like burgers and bratwursts. It includes "CityFloats," which the hotel describes as "the hippest bar in Port Huron": a transformed barge that features picnic table seating and standing tables.

"It's so exciting to see the progress that is taking place every day and to compare the uniqueness of each room," managing director Cathy Mills said in a statement. "The colors and décor are very contemporary, and our amazing interior design team made sure that each room looks different from the others. With custom-made furnishings and bedding, guests who stay with us, again and again, will have a different experience in every room. That's just one reason why our motto is 'Stay Different.'"

The hotel's furnishings were designed by Zeeland-based Charter House Innovations.

The company also has hotels in Grand Rapids and Holland.

Trending

Food & Drink Slideshows

La Dolce Vita 17546 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-865-0331; ldvrestaurant.net Looking for an outdoor Italian restaurant to impress a date? Or just looking to treat yourself? La Dolce Vita's beautiful courtyard patio along historic Woodward Avenue is what you've been missing. Photo via La Dolce Vita/Facebook

35 essential Detroit area patios that are perfect for warm weather
Los Altos 7056 W. Vernor Hwy., Detroit; 313-841-3109 Los Altos serves authentic Mexican flavors, right on Vernor. Have a picky eater for a kid? No worries, they have chicken nuggets on their kid's menu.

The essential restaurants in Southwest Detroit you should have tried by now
Detroit Pizza Bar 7316 W. McNichols Rd., Detroit; 313-646-4601; facebook.com/detroitpizzabar Detroit Pizza Bar is a Black-owned pizza joint located on Detroit's west side. If that wasn't great enough, the pizza place has a full service bar and a rooftop terrace.

20 restaurants that have opened — and reopened — in the Detroit area in 2022
Sweetwater Tavern 400 E. Congress St., Detroit; 313-962-2210; sweetwatertavern.net Sweetwater marinates their wings for 24 hours, giving your munchies monster a full dose of flavor. Photo via Google Maps

20 Detroit area restaurants that taste amazing when you're high

