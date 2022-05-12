Boutique hotel with floating barge bar opening in Port Huron in nearly 100-year-old former bank

@cityflatshotel, Instagram The new CityFlatsHotel in Port Huron includes a floating barge bar.

A new boutique hotel that describes itself as the first of its kind in the area is set to open in Port Huron next month.

The new CityFlatsHotel Port Huron will offer 18 unique boutique guest rooms, with no two rooms furnished alike. The hotel is built inside the former home of the Michigan National Bank, originally built in 1927. In a nod to its past life, the original bank vault has been transformed into a ballroom that can host weddings and receptions and seat up to 300 people.

The hotel's restaurants are already open for breakfast and lunch and expected to expand with dinner hours on Memorial Day weekend.

The Kitchen provides a café style atmosphere for a relaxing meal with a view of the Black River, with outdoor seating in the warmer months. It's partnered with Michigan's Lexington Coffee Co. Meanwhile, the Bar serves up cocktails, beers, liquors, wines, and small plates.

Outdoors is the Fair Weather Grill, which serves up grilled dishes like burgers and bratwursts. It includes "CityFloats," which the hotel describes as "the hippest bar in Port Huron": a transformed barge that features picnic table seating and standing tables.

"It's so exciting to see the progress that is taking place every day and to compare the uniqueness of each room," managing director Cathy Mills said in a statement. "The colors and décor are very contemporary, and our amazing interior design team made sure that each room looks different from the others. With custom-made furnishings and bedding, guests who stay with us, again and again, will have a different experience in every room. That's just one reason why our motto is 'Stay Different.'"

The hotel's furnishings were designed by Zeeland-based Charter House Innovations.

The company also has hotels in Grand Rapids and Holland.

