MoGo celebrates 5th anniversary with free bike rides

The bikeshare company will host special events throughout May

By on Wed, May 18, 2022 at 11:39 am

click to enlarge MoGo bike riders in Detroit. - COURTESY OF MOGO
Courtesy of MoGo
MoGo bike riders in Detroit.

Detroiters will be able to take a spin around the city on MoGo bikes for free.

This month, the bike-share company is celebrating five years in the city and is hosting a few events to celebrate its special milestone.

MoGo will kick things off by introducing Free Ride Day on Thursday, May 19. The fee-less day will occur every month through October on the third Thursday of the month.

From May 20 - May 24, MoGo will have MoGo bike passes for 50% off and will finish the celebrations with a party and bike ride at the Dequindre Cut Freight Yard on May 22.

“MoGo is proud to provide healthy, accessible, and affordable mobility options to residents around Metro Detroit,” said MoGo executive director Adriel Thornton in a press release. “We look forward to continuing serving the community for another five years, and beyond.”

For additional information and complete list of events, visit mogodetroit.org.

News & Views Slideshows

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba
Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday

Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday
Detroiters march for abortion rights

Detroiters march for abortion rights following news that ‘Roe v. Wade’ could soon be overturned
Social Kitchen 225 E. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-594-4200; socialkitchenandbar.com Chicken and waffles are a brunch favorite, but at Social Kitchen, it’s more than a brunchtime entree — it’s also a cocktail. Social takes what we know about a typical old fashioned and elevates it by adding crispy fried chicken and a waffle biscuit. Photo via Google Maps

30 essential Detroit area brunches you should have tried by now

