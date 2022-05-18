MoGo celebrates 5th anniversary with free bike rides

click to enlarge
Courtesy of MoGo
MoGo bike riders in Detroit.
Detroiters will be able to take a spin around the city on MoGo bikes for free.
This month, the bike-share company is celebrating five years in the city and is hosting a few events to celebrate its special milestone.
MoGo will kick things off by introducing Free Ride Day on Thursday, May 19. The fee-less day will occur every month through October on the third Thursday of the month.
From May 20 - May 24, MoGo will have MoGo bike passes for 50% off and will finish the celebrations with a party and bike ride at the Dequindre Cut Freight Yard on May 22.
“MoGo is proud to provide healthy, accessible, and affordable mobility options to residents around Metro Detroit,” said MoGo executive director Adriel Thornton in a press release. “We look forward to continuing serving the community for another five years, and beyond.”
For additional information and complete list of events, visit mogodetroit.org
.
