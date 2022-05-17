Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Michigan judge grants injunction against 1931 abortion ban if Roe is overturned

By on Tue, May 17, 2022 at 5:05 pm

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
Shutterstock


Updated, 3:50 p.m., 5/17/22, with comments from Planned Parenthood

A Court of Claims judge granted a preliminary injunction in a suit brought by Planned Parenthood against Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban law. 

Court of Claims Judge Elizabeth Gleicher ordered the injunction Tuesday, writing that “forced pregnancy … contravenes the right to make autonomous medical decisions.”

Planned Parenthood of Michigan filed a lawsuit last month to block enforcement of the state’s 1931 felony abortion ban, naming Attorney General Dana Nessel as the defendant. 

“This is a win for individuals, families, and communities. For those of us who provide abortions, it means we can continue to provide essential health care for our patients,” said Dr. Sarah Wallett, the plaintiff and chief medical officer at Planned Parenthood of Michigan. “Today’s ruling means all Michiganders will continue to be able to access the health care they deserve and to be able to decide for themselves their own futures.”

The lawsuit was filed just weeks before a leaked draft decision from the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade was made public. 

If Roe is overturned, the state would fall back on the 1931 law, which would make all abortions in Michigan a felony, unless to save the life of the pregnant woman.

“If a woman’s right to bodily integrity is to have any real meaning, it must incorporate her right to make decisions about the health events most likely to change the course of her life: pregnancy and childbirth,” Gleicher wrote. 

Nessel, a Democrat who has previously questioned the validity of the lawsuit and has stated multiple times that she would not enforce the ban, said she has “no plans to appeal and will comply with the order to provide notice to all state and local officials” under her supervision. 

On the same day Planned Parenthood filed their lawsuit, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer also filed a lawsuit seeking to recognize the right to an abortion under the state constitution and to strike down the state’s 1931 abortion ban law.

“Today marks an important victory for Michiganders,” said Whitmer in a statement Tuesday. “The opinion from the Michigan Court of Claims is clear and sends the message that Michigan’s 1931 law banning abortion, even in cases of rape or incest, should not go into effect even if Roe is overturned. It will help ensure that Michigan remains a place where women have freedom and control over their own bodies.”

State Rep. Laurie Pohutsky (D-Livonia), chair of the Progressive Women’s Caucus, applauded the court’s temporary injunction, but says “the fight is far from over.”

“This is great news for the fundamental right of people to make the reproductive health care choices that are right for them, including abortions. Although it is a promising step, the fight is far from over,” said Pohutsky. “I look forward to the next step in the process where, hopefully, we will see this archaic law taken off the books.”

Originally published May 17, 2022 on Michigan Advance. It is shared here with permission.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.
Scroll to read more Michigan News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba
Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday

Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday
Detroiters march for abortion rights

Detroiters march for abortion rights following news that ‘Roe v. Wade’ could soon be overturned
Social Kitchen 225 E. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-594-4200; socialkitchenandbar.com Chicken and waffles are a brunch favorite, but at Social Kitchen, it’s more than a brunchtime entree — it’s also a cocktail. Social takes what we know about a typical old fashioned and elevates it by adding crispy fried chicken and a waffle biscuit. Photo via Google Maps

30 essential Detroit area brunches you should have tried by now

News & Views Slideshows

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba
Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday

Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday
Detroiters march for abortion rights

Detroiters march for abortion rights following news that ‘Roe v. Wade’ could soon be overturned
Social Kitchen 225 E. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-594-4200; socialkitchenandbar.com Chicken and waffles are a brunch favorite, but at Social Kitchen, it’s more than a brunchtime entree — it’s also a cocktail. Social takes what we know about a typical old fashioned and elevates it by adding crispy fried chicken and a waffle biscuit. Photo via Google Maps

30 essential Detroit area brunches you should have tried by now

News & Views Slideshows

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba
Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday

Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday
Detroiters march for abortion rights

Detroiters march for abortion rights following news that ‘Roe v. Wade’ could soon be overturned
Social Kitchen 225 E. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-594-4200; socialkitchenandbar.com Chicken and waffles are a brunch favorite, but at Social Kitchen, it’s more than a brunchtime entree — it’s also a cocktail. Social takes what we know about a typical old fashioned and elevates it by adding crispy fried chicken and a waffle biscuit. Photo via Google Maps

30 essential Detroit area brunches you should have tried by now

Trending

‘Dangerous’ moth not seen for 110 years is discovered in passenger’s bag at Detroit Metropolitan Airport

By Steve Neavling

A moth from the family Pyralidae was found in a passenger's bag at Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

Students walk out of Birmingham school to rally against anti-LGBTQ+ bills

By Steve Neavling

LGBTQ flag.

White supremacists are convicted of training for a civil war in Michigan

By Steve Neavling

Three members of The Base, a neo-Nazi movement, who have been charged.

Bird flu infects 3 baby red foxes in Southeast Michigan

By Steve Neavling

Baby red foxes were infected with avian influenza in Michigan.

Also in News & Views

Detroit native takes over city’s Department of Civil Rights, Inclusion & Opportunity

By Steve Neavling

Anthony Zander, director of the Department of Civil Rights, Inclusion & Opportunity.

‘Dangerous’ moth not seen for 110 years is discovered in passenger’s bag at Detroit Metropolitan Airport

By Steve Neavling

A moth from the family Pyralidae was found in a passenger's bag at Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

Rashida Tlaib introduces resolution to commemorate Palestinian Nakba

By Lee DeVito

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib wore a traditional Palestinian thobe for her inauguration.

Students walk out of Birmingham school to rally against anti-LGBTQ+ bills

By Steve Neavling

LGBTQ flag.
More

Digital Issue

May 11, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us