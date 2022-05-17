Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

‘Dangerous’ moth not seen for 110 years is discovered in passenger’s bag at Detroit Metropolitan Airport

The moths were found in pods that a passenger claimed were for medicinal tea

By on Tue, May 17, 2022 at 10:44 am

click to enlarge A moth from the family Pyralidae was found in a passenger's bag at Detroit Metropolitan Airport. - CUSTOMS AND BORDER PROTECTION
Customs and Border Protection
A moth from the family Pyralidae was found in a passenger's bag at Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

A moth not seen since 1912 was discovered in a passenger's bag at Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agriculture specialists discovered seeds during an inspection of an arriving passenger from the Philippines in September 2021. The passenger claimed the pods were for medicinal tea.

But CBP specialists spotted what appeared to be insect exit holes in the seed pods and placed them in quarantine while analyzing the moth larvae and pupae. While in quarantine, “very flashy” moths hatched.

Based on the physical characteristics, inspectors concluded the moths were members of the family Pyralidae but could not determine the genius or species, so the specimens were sent to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for further review.

A USDA Smithsonian Institution etymologist confirmed the specimen was a moth that hasn’t been seen since it was described in 1912, CBP said Monday.

It also marks the first time the larvae or pupae has been collected.

“This discovery is a testament to their important mission of identifying foreign pests and protecting America’s natural resources,” Port Director Robert Larkin said.

Each year, CBP agriculture specialists intercept tens of thousands of so-called “actionable pests,” which are considered "dangerous to the health and safety of U.S. agricultural resources."

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
More
Scroll to read more Metro Detroit News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba
Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday

Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday
Detroiters march for abortion rights

Detroiters march for abortion rights following news that ‘Roe v. Wade’ could soon be overturned
Social Kitchen 225 E. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-594-4200; socialkitchenandbar.com Chicken and waffles are a brunch favorite, but at Social Kitchen, it’s more than a brunchtime entree — it’s also a cocktail. Social takes what we know about a typical old fashioned and elevates it by adding crispy fried chicken and a waffle biscuit. Photo via Google Maps

30 essential Detroit area brunches you should have tried by now

News & Views Slideshows

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba
Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday

Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday
Detroiters march for abortion rights

Detroiters march for abortion rights following news that ‘Roe v. Wade’ could soon be overturned
Social Kitchen 225 E. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-594-4200; socialkitchenandbar.com Chicken and waffles are a brunch favorite, but at Social Kitchen, it’s more than a brunchtime entree — it’s also a cocktail. Social takes what we know about a typical old fashioned and elevates it by adding crispy fried chicken and a waffle biscuit. Photo via Google Maps

30 essential Detroit area brunches you should have tried by now

News & Views Slideshows

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba
Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday

Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday
Detroiters march for abortion rights

Detroiters march for abortion rights following news that ‘Roe v. Wade’ could soon be overturned
Social Kitchen 225 E. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-594-4200; socialkitchenandbar.com Chicken and waffles are a brunch favorite, but at Social Kitchen, it’s more than a brunchtime entree — it’s also a cocktail. Social takes what we know about a typical old fashioned and elevates it by adding crispy fried chicken and a waffle biscuit. Photo via Google Maps

30 essential Detroit area brunches you should have tried by now

Trending

Students walk out of Birmingham school to rally against anti-LGBTQ+ bills

By Steve Neavling

LGBTQ flag.

Bird flu infects 3 baby red foxes in Southeast Michigan

By Steve Neavling

Baby red foxes were infected with avian influenza in Michigan.

Grand Rapids Starbucks is first to unionize in Michigan as labor movement gains steam

By Steve Neavling

More Starbucks workers in Michigan are joining the unionization wave.

‘Ghetto’ remark by Flint city councilwoman prompts ‘thorough’ investigation by school where she teaches

By Steve Neavling

City of Flint.

Also in News & Views

Grand Rapids Starbucks is first to unionize in Michigan as labor movement gains steam

By Steve Neavling

More Starbucks workers in Michigan are joining the unionization wave.

Bird flu infects 3 baby red foxes in Southeast Michigan

By Steve Neavling

Baby red foxes were infected with avian influenza in Michigan.

Mike Tyson takes a bite out of the cannabis industry and a giant bear slide is coming to Detroit: The top 10 Metro Times headlines of the week

By Alex Washington

Mike Tyson takes a bite out of the cannabis industry and a giant bear slide is coming to Detroit: The top 10 Metro Times headlines of the week

GOP resolution seeks to abolish Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission

By Jon King, Michigan Advance

The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission holds a public hearing in Lansing.
More

Digital Issue

May 11, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us