Michigan private school apologizes for assignment that compares Obama to monkeys

The Roeper School in Birmingham called the incident ‘a disturbing racial offense’

By on Fri, May 20, 2022 at 1:14 pm

An assignment used by Birmingham's private Roeper School uses a photo of President Barack Obama in a worksheet asking students to identify primates.
Duke University
An assignment used by Birmingham's private Roeper School uses a photo of President Barack Obama in a worksheet asking students to identify primates.

While white people are freaking out about a panic over "critical race theory" and overzealous "wokeness" cooked up by Fox News, good old-fashioned racism is still alive and well at some schools.

A private school in Michigan apologized after a worksheet surfaced that compared former President Barack Obama to monkeys. The assignment, used by the Roeper School in the Detroit suburb of Birmingham, asked students to identify photos of primates, and included the nation's first Black president among the pictures.

The school shared a statement with Metro Times on Friday calling the incident "a disturbing racial offense":

On behalf of Roeper School’s leadership, we want to acknowledge the disturbing racial offense contained in an assignment with an upper school class last week. The choice to use this piece of curriculum was completely inconsistent with our School’s philosophy and mission and we sincerely apologize for its use and the harm it has caused. While the teacher has taken responsibility and admits the mistake of not properly vetting the resource, we know that is not enough and she has been placed on administrative leave until further notice.

The Roeper School was founded in 1941 by educational pioneers George and Annemarie Roeper, who after fleeing Germany to escape Nazi persecution, established our school with the goal of educating children to become thoughtful, humane adults. As a school with a deep commitment to social justice for over 80 years, we must demonstrate greater care in the selection of content designed to guide our students. We remain committed to doing the important work of educating ourselves and the community in diversity, equity, inclusion, and justice, and yet on this occasion, we did not live up to those core values. We know that our work in cultural competencies is vital and must be ongoing to ensure an inclusive learning environment for our students.

To that end, we will be immediately implementing the following:

• Greater care and more thorough review of curriculum with a specific focus on cultural competencies.

• Continuing professional development for faculty and staff in Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Justice work with a specific focus on racial bias and cultural competencies.
• Counseling and support resources for our students.

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba
Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday

Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday
Detroiters march for abortion rights

Detroiters march for abortion rights following news that ‘Roe v. Wade’ could soon be overturned
Social Kitchen 225 E. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-594-4200; socialkitchenandbar.com Chicken and waffles are a brunch favorite, but at Social Kitchen, it’s more than a brunchtime entree — it’s also a cocktail. Social takes what we know about a typical old fashioned and elevates it by adding crispy fried chicken and a waffle biscuit. Photo via Google Maps

30 essential Detroit area brunches you should have tried by now

Good riddance to the Grand Prix on Detroit’s Belle Isle

By Michael Betzold

Park or race track? Belle Isle pictured in May 26, 2017.

White supremacists are convicted of training for a civil war in Michigan

By Steve Neavling

Three members of The Base, a neo-Nazi movement, who have been charged.

‘Dangerous’ moth not seen for 110 years is discovered in passenger’s bag at Detroit Metropolitan Airport

By Steve Neavling

A moth from the family Pyralidae was found in a passenger's bag at Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

Michigan congressional candidate Carl Marlinga may be a Democrat, but his favorite Supreme Court justices are uncompromising conservatives

By Steve Neavling

Former judge Carl Marlinga is running for Congress in the 10th District.

Michigan congressional candidate Carl Marlinga may be a Democrat, but his favorite Supreme Court justices are uncompromising conservatives

By Steve Neavling

Former judge Carl Marlinga is running for Congress in the 10th District.

Report: DePerno met with Trump State Dept. official on Jan. 6, 2021

By Laina G. Stebbins, Michigan Advance

AG nominee Matt DePerno at the Michigan Republican Party Endorsement Convention, April 23, 2022

Report says hundreds of state legislators have joined far-right Facebook groups

By Kira Lerner, Michigan Advance

Facebook

Senate bills call for ending state’s nearly decade-long oversight of Detroit

By Steve Neavling

Downtown Detroit.
