Russian DJ Nina Kraviz releases statement ahead of Movement Festival after calls for her removal: ‘I am praying for peace’

Shutterstock
Russian DJ and producer Nina Kraviz on stage at MELT Festival on July 19, 2015 in Ferropolis.
Russian DJ Nina Kraviz is scheduled to play this year’s Movement Festival in May, but the techno artist has recently come under fire for past social media posts labeled by critics as “Pro-Putin,” and calls for her removal from the festival lineup have grown.
The controversial social media posts in question include a 2014 photo showing Kraviz posing with a cardboard cutout of Russian President Vladimir Putin
holding a rifle with a flower in the barrel. (The timing of the post is suspect, as it was just after Russia annexed Crimea, though a publicist clarifies that the cardboard cutout was one of many at the Coachella festival in California, where the photo was taken.) Then, in 2016, she posted a meme of Putin
at a rave with the caption, “don’t underestimate a Russki.”
Suffice to say, given Russia's recent invasion of Ukraine, the posts haven’t aged well, and in recent months critics have also taken aim at Kraviz for her silence on the issue.
Kraviz hasn’t responded to the controversy — until now. On Tuesday, Kraviz posted a lengthy statement on Instagram
calling the relationship between Russia and Ukraine “appalling.”
“As a person, musician and artist I’m deeply moved by what’s happening in the world. It’s appalling what my country’s relations with Ukraine have become. I am against all forms of violence. I am praying for peace. It pains me to see innocent people die,” the statement reads.
It continues, “I am a musician and was never involved in supporting the politicians or political parties, and I am not planning to do it in the future. I don’t understand politics or the social processes it creates. So I don’t think it is right to talk about what’s happening on social media. In my opinion, it might increase the degree of all consuming hatred, and does not assist in understanding. According to Seneca, a Roman Stoic philosopher, statesman and dramatist, the feud itself will be extinguished if one side refuses to support it.”
Addressing the controversy, Kraviz says “hatred and lies” are being spread about her.
“I have always believed that the mission of music and musicians, electronic music, techno and house scene is to unite completely different people erasing borders and patterns rather than divide them,” she writes.
In a recent TIME magazine article
, fellow DJs denounced Kraviz, saying she has a responsibility to use her platform to speak up.
“Russian artists (especially the ones with a big audience) should accept their collective responsibility and also admit the imperialistic & colonizing approach of Russian culture and politics throughout Russian history,” Russian-born DJ Pavel Milyakov, aka Buttechno, wrote in an email to TIME
. “Being silent or making neutral posts with just ‘PEACE’ word — is the same support of Russian regime and hence support Russian invasion, support killings… of Ukrainian people.”
Kraviz made a vague Instagram post of herself writing "peace" in Russian in February when Russia escalated the Ukrainian conflict.
Ukrainian DJ Nastia, who is also scheduled to perform at Movement, told TIME
she initially told festival organizers she wanted to withdraw from the event and all other festivals that featured Russian artists who haven’t made a statement about the war in Ukraine.
But she eventually decided to stay on Movement’s lineup to represent her country.
“I am the only one to represent my country at this festival. More important to show up and raise the Ukrainian flag in the DJ booth,” she said.
On Tuesday, several organizations including the Ukrainian-American Crisis Response Committee of Michigan sent Kraviz a letter (with Movement organizers copied) asking her to denounce Putin and stand with Ukraine. There’s also a change.org petition
calling for Kraviz to be removed from Movement.
“Metro Detroit is home to nearly 50,000 Ukrainians, many of whom have been directly impacted by Russia’s invasion: their families torn apart, loved ones murdered and hometowns destroyed,” the letter reads. “Numerous Michiganders are overseas fighting for Ukraine’s freedom. Southeastern Michigan has already taken in hundreds of Ukrainian children and families displaced by this invasion. Many of them have lost everything. We cannot stand by while our community, Ukrainians and non-Ukrainians alike, mobilizes to help those suffering in Ukraine, yet welcomes someone whose behavior has helped enable Putin.”
If someone doesn’t post about an issue on social media, does it mean that they’re apathetic, or worse, support the oppressor? Social media is not real life, after all, and online personas don’t always reflect all the thoughts and ideas of the person behind the screen. Should all Russians be tasked with speaking out, or else? Are celebrities obligated to do so? Does posting a dumb meme of Putin at a rave equal outright support for his tyranny? As TIME
notes, speaking out against the Russian government can carry penalties, including prison.
So far, Movement has not responded to the Ukrainian-American Crisis Response Committee of Michigan’s letter or made any announcements regarding Kraviz’s scheduled performance.
