Vote for the Best Of Detroit 2022

A former Michigan GOP legislator denounces her ‘extreme’ party, and more top Metro Times headlines

Here’s what our readers were interested in this week

By on Fri, Sep 2, 2022 at 1:40 pm

click to enlarge The Michigan GOP is upside-down. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
The Michigan GOP is upside-down.

This week, our most-read story was an opinion piece written by former Republican state Representative Susan Tabor, who says she is “distraught” by the extremism that has gripped her party. We appreciate her for sharing her insights, and for her bravery. It seems like many conservatives cannot bring themselves to speak out against what has become the Party of Trump. Thank you, Susan.

Here’s what else our readers were interested in this week:

10. “Workers at Michigan’s largest cannabis company voted to form a union”

9. “Sterling Heights students mock George Floyd’s death in racist video”

8. “Workers at a Michigan Chipotle formed the chain’s first union because of a ‘let them eat cake’ moment”

7. “Michigan GOP canvassers block abortion rights ballot initiative, citing spacing between words”

6. “This could be Detroit’s biggest Dally in the Alley yet”

5. “Michigan State Police locked up more than 3,000 people because of faulty marijuana tests, according to internal memo”

4. “Michigan lawmakers implore GOP House leader to investigate colleague’s role in election equipment scandal”

3. “You’ve been riding Detroit’s giant slide wrong all this time, Michigan DNR says”

2. “An entitled letter from Detroit’s suburbs”

1. “Opinion: The Michigan GOP is too extreme to govern”

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016. In addition to writing, he also supplies occasional illustrations. His writing has been published...
More
Scroll to read more ICYMI articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Trending

An entitled letter from Detroit’s suburbs

By Lee DeVito

Behold: the suburbs.

Michigan GOP canvassers block abortion rights ballot initiative, citing spacing between words

By Steve Neavling

Abortion supporters sign a petition in Eastern Market in Detroit to amend the state's constitution to affirm abortion rights.

Opinion: The Michigan GOP is too extreme to govern

By Susan Tabor

Opinion: The Michigan GOP is too extreme to govern (3)

Sterling Heights students mock George Floyd’s death in racist video

By Steve Neavling

White students point water guns at a Black classmate in a video posted on Instagram and TikTok.

Also in News & Views

The best parts of the Inflation Reduction Act and student loan forgiveness aren’t the obvious ones

By Abdul El-Sayed

The best parts of the Inflation Reduction Act and student loan forgiveness aren’t the obvious ones

Sterling Heights students mock George Floyd’s death in racist video

By Steve Neavling

White students point water guns at a Black classmate in a video posted on Instagram and TikTok.

Motown Museum in line for $10M from Congress

By Steve Neavling

Motown Museum chairwoman and CEO Robin Terry unveiled the latest expansions in August.

An entitled letter from Detroit’s suburbs

By Lee DeVito

Behold: the suburbs.
More

Digital Issue

August 31, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us