Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

You’ve been riding Detroit’s giant slide wrong all this time, Michigan DNR says

Officials took to Belle Isle’s Facebook page to show everyone how to ride the giant slide without getting their asses handed to them

By on Mon, Aug 22, 2022 at 12:39 pm

click to enlarge This will forever go down in history as "the giant slide debacle of 2022." - Drew Tarvin/Shutterstock
Drew Tarvin/Shutterstock
This will forever go down in history as "the giant slide debacle of 2022."

By now, you’ve probably seen the hilarious and concerning video of kids speeding down Belle Isle’s giant slide as its humps send them flying. We’re sorry if anyone was harmed, but the viral Facebook video leaves us laughing to the point of tears every time we see it.

The video even made it to CNN.

But apparently, it’s not the slide that’s the problem — it’s you. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources took to Belle Isle’s Facebook page to show everyone how to ride the giant slide without getting their asses handed to them on Sunday.

In the video, a park ranger sits inside a burlap sack that’s as dusty as we remember them being in the 1990s. He tells us the key is to hold onto the sack and lean forward the whole time. The ranger then glides slowly down the slide, like a paper airplane.

Thanks for the tutorial, DNR, but we’re not sure those mechanics are the same for small children as they are for an adult male like the ranger in the video.

The speed kids were flying down the slide was so out of control that it was closed down shortly after opening last Friday so the DNR could apply a wax coating to slow riders down, the Detroit News reported.

Officials said on social media that they “scrubbed down the surface and started to spray a little water on the slide between rides to help control the speed,” which “seems to be working well.”

This will forever go down in history as the giant slide debacle of 2022. Detroit rapper Gmac Cash made a song about it which you can listen to below if you're ready to laugh your ass off. (It made us spit out our morning tea.)

And in true Detroit fashion, someone made “giant slide 2022” T-shirts showing a person flying above the slide — a pretty accurate representation of what happened when it reopened last week.

The giant slide had previously been closed for several years during the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be back open (and hopefully slower) Fridays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Labor Day weekend. Rides cost $1.


Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D . Her favorite pastimes are meditating...
More
Scroll to read more Culture articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Humble former Detroit dentist office designed by World Trade Center architect Minoru Yamasaki is for sale for $95k

Former Detroit dentist’s office designed by World Trade Center architect Minoru Yamasaki is for sale for $95k
Waterloo Recreation Area 16345 McClure Rd., Chelsea; 734-475-8307; dnr.state.mi.us Waterloo Recreation Area is the largest park in the Lower Peninsula. This park is home to the DTE Energy Foundation Trail, which is described as a cutting-edge, sustainable trail open to biking, trail running, and hiking.

20 places to take a hike within driving distance of Detroit
All the fashionable people we saw at the Fash Bash 2022 at the Detroit Institute of Arts

All the fashionable people we saw at the Fash Bash 2022 at the Detroit Institute of Arts
Everyone we saw partying at Charivari Detroit Music Festival 2022 at Fort Wayne

Everyone we saw partying at Charivari Detroit Music Festival 2022 at Fort Wayne

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Humble former Detroit dentist office designed by World Trade Center architect Minoru Yamasaki is for sale for $95k

Former Detroit dentist’s office designed by World Trade Center architect Minoru Yamasaki is for sale for $95k
Waterloo Recreation Area 16345 McClure Rd., Chelsea; 734-475-8307; dnr.state.mi.us Waterloo Recreation Area is the largest park in the Lower Peninsula. This park is home to the DTE Energy Foundation Trail, which is described as a cutting-edge, sustainable trail open to biking, trail running, and hiking.

20 places to take a hike within driving distance of Detroit
All the fashionable people we saw at the Fash Bash 2022 at the Detroit Institute of Arts

All the fashionable people we saw at the Fash Bash 2022 at the Detroit Institute of Arts
Everyone we saw partying at Charivari Detroit Music Festival 2022 at Fort Wayne

Everyone we saw partying at Charivari Detroit Music Festival 2022 at Fort Wayne

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Humble former Detroit dentist office designed by World Trade Center architect Minoru Yamasaki is for sale for $95k

Former Detroit dentist’s office designed by World Trade Center architect Minoru Yamasaki is for sale for $95k
Waterloo Recreation Area 16345 McClure Rd., Chelsea; 734-475-8307; dnr.state.mi.us Waterloo Recreation Area is the largest park in the Lower Peninsula. This park is home to the DTE Energy Foundation Trail, which is described as a cutting-edge, sustainable trail open to biking, trail running, and hiking.

20 places to take a hike within driving distance of Detroit
All the fashionable people we saw at the Fash Bash 2022 at the Detroit Institute of Arts

All the fashionable people we saw at the Fash Bash 2022 at the Detroit Institute of Arts
Everyone we saw partying at Charivari Detroit Music Festival 2022 at Fort Wayne

Everyone we saw partying at Charivari Detroit Music Festival 2022 at Fort Wayne

Trending

Belle Isle’s giant slide in Detroit is outta control

By Randiah Camille Green

Belle Isle’s giant slide in Detroit is outta control

Gucci opens its Detroit store

By Randiah Camille Green

Detroit Gucci.

Michigan State Fair celebrates 10th anniversary in Novi with expansion

By Lee DeVito

Michigan State Fair celebrates 10th anniversary in Novi with expansion

Lil Nas X moves Detroit shows to Fox Theatre due to demand

By Alex Washington

Lil Nas X.

Also in Arts & Culture

Lil Nas X moves Detroit shows to Fox Theatre due to demand

By Alex Washington

Lil Nas X.

Nathan Fielder’s HBO series ‘The Rehearsal’ is imaginative, original, and essential work

By George Elkind

Nathan Fielder in The Rehearsal.

Detroit’s 2022 Theatre Bizarre almost didn’t happen

By Lee DeVito

Detroit’s 2022 Theatre Bizarre almost didn’t happen

Michigan State Fair celebrates 10th anniversary in Novi with expansion

By Lee DeVito

Michigan State Fair celebrates 10th anniversary in Novi with expansion
More

Digital Issue

August 17, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us