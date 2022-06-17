Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Two Detroit rappers are on the 2022 XXL Freshman list and a local pastry chef wins a James Beard Award: The top 10 Metro Times headlines of the week

Here's what our readers were interested in this week

Fri, Jun 17, 2022

click to enlarge Babyface Ray (left) and BabyTron. - KAHN SANTORI DAVSION
Kahn Santori Davsion
Babyface Ray (left) and BabyTron.
The theme for this week in news should be "Detroit wins."

Yes, the Detroit Tigers may have had a few losses, but this week our readers were interested in the documentary on Flint's MC Breed and the Bootleg of Dayton Family that won an Emmy. Our readers were also interested in the Detroit pastry chef who won a coveted James Beard Award, and Detroit's rising rap stars who have scored spots in XXL magazine's 2022 Freshman Class.

Detroit breeds winners. Check out what else our readers were interested in.

Here are the top stories of the week:

10. "Documentary on Flint hip-hop artists wins an Emmy"

9. "Detroit chef Warda Bouguettaya wins James Beard Award for outstanding pastry chef"

8. "Temujin Kensu has spent 36 years behind bars for a murder he says he did not commit. His supporters are asking Gov. Whitmer for a pardon."

7. "Where to celebrate Juneteenth 2022 in metro Detroit"

6. "Two of Detroit’s rising rap stars land spot in XXL magazine’s Freshman 2022 class"

5. "Medical cannabis company asks judge to strike down Detroit’s new recreational marijuana ordinance"

4. "Detroit’s Woodward Cocktail Bar damaged in fire"

3. "Judge sets $100,000 bond for Grand Rapids cop who fatally shot Black man in back of head"

2. "Man found crushed to death inside an abandoned funeral home in Flint"

1. "Warren bomb suspect is outlaw motorcycle gang member with extensive criminal record"

Man found crushed to death inside an abandoned funeral home in Flint

By Steve Neavling

The Swanson Funeral Home in Flint was forced to close in 2017.

Temujin Kensu has spent 36 years behind bars for a murder he says he did not commit. His supporters are asking Gov. Whitmer for a pardon.

By Eddie B. Allen Jr.

Temujin Kensu has spent 36 years behind bars for a murder he says he did not commit. His supporters are asking Gov. Whitmer for a pardon.

Tlaib calls on federal officials to stop whitewashing Middle Eastern Americans on census form

By Steve Neavling

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

Ryan Kelley now leads chaotic GOP gubernatorial race after getting arrested by FBI

By Steve Neavling

GOP gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley.

