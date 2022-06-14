Detroit chef Warda Bouguettaya wins James Beard Award for outstanding pastry chef

Warda Patisserie/Instagram
Warda Bouguettaya.
It’s a fact, the financiers and tarts at Warda Pâtisserie
in Midtown are outstanding. And that's not just our personal opinion: owner Warda Bouguettaya won the James Beard award for outstanding pastry chef on Monday night.
Now located at 70 W. Alexandrine St. in Detroit (after operating out of Trinosophes cafe near Eastern Market), Warda Pâtisserie is known for its lavish pastries inspired by Bouguettaya’s upbringing in Algeria and her travels across France and Asia.
Monday night’s ceremony in Chicago was the first James Beard Awards show since 2019 after it was canceled in both 2020 and 2021.
Detroit was in the house with three finalists at the prestigious culinary awards including Bouguettaya. Omar Anani of Saffron De Twah was up for the Best Chef in the Great Lakes Region award, and Barda was nominated for Best New Restaurant. But in the end, only Bouguettaya went home with a win.
More information is available at warda-patisserie-midtown.square.site
.
Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.