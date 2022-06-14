Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Detroit chef Warda Bouguettaya wins James Beard Award for outstanding pastry chef

That’s right — the best pastry chef in the country is here in Detroit

By on Tue, Jun 14, 2022 at 10:38 am

Warda Bouguettaya. - WARDA PATISSERIE/INSTAGRAM
Warda Patisserie/Instagram
Warda Bouguettaya.

It’s a fact, the financiers and tarts at Warda Pâtisserie in Midtown are outstanding. And that's not just our personal opinion: owner Warda Bouguettaya won the James Beard award for outstanding pastry chef on Monday night.

Now located at 70 W. Alexandrine St. in Detroit (after operating out of Trinosophes cafe near Eastern Market), Warda Pâtisserie is known for its lavish pastries inspired by Bouguettaya’s upbringing in Algeria and her travels across France and Asia.

Monday night’s ceremony in Chicago was the first James Beard Awards show since 2019 after it was canceled in both 2020 and 2021.

Detroit was in the house with three finalists at the prestigious culinary awards including Bouguettaya. Omar Anani of Saffron De Twah was up for the Best Chef in the Great Lakes Region award, and Barda was nominated for Best New Restaurant. But in the end, only Bouguettaya went home with a win.

More information is available at warda-patisserie-midtown.square.site.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D . Her favorite pastimes are meditating...
More
Scroll to read more Food News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Tonys I75 Restaurant 8781 Main St., Birch Run; 989-624-5860; tonysi75restaurant.com If you have a thing for bacon, Tonys I75 Restaurant is the place you need to go. While Tonys serves everything from breakfast and burgers to Mexican inspired dishes, the one-pound BLT is the standout item.

20 small town Michigan restaurants worth a drive
Charminar Biryani 111 W. Warren Ave., Detroit; 313-974-6236; charminarmi.com Charminar Biryani Express opened in Detroit early this spring bringing Indian cuisine right across the street from Wayne State University.

20 restaurants that have opened in the Detroit area so far in 2022
Jim’s Frostie Treats 1528 E. Eleven Mile Rd., Royal Oak; 248-399-7919; jimsfrostietreats.com Jim’s Frostie Treats has been a Royal Oak favorite since 1969, serving traditional soft-serve flavors, shakes, Dole whip, and more.

20 essential Detroit area ice cream shops you should have tried by now
Hops & Barley Bar & Grill 18561 Allen Rd., Melvindale; 313-586-3125; hopsandbarleybar.com If you’re looking for a great dive bar, with great food, good drinks and better people, look no further than this Melvindale neighborhood bar.

The essential Downriver restaurants that you should have tried by now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Tonys I75 Restaurant 8781 Main St., Birch Run; 989-624-5860; tonysi75restaurant.com If you have a thing for bacon, Tonys I75 Restaurant is the place you need to go. While Tonys serves everything from breakfast and burgers to Mexican inspired dishes, the one-pound BLT is the standout item.

20 small town Michigan restaurants worth a drive
Charminar Biryani 111 W. Warren Ave., Detroit; 313-974-6236; charminarmi.com Charminar Biryani Express opened in Detroit early this spring bringing Indian cuisine right across the street from Wayne State University.

20 restaurants that have opened in the Detroit area so far in 2022
Jim’s Frostie Treats 1528 E. Eleven Mile Rd., Royal Oak; 248-399-7919; jimsfrostietreats.com Jim’s Frostie Treats has been a Royal Oak favorite since 1969, serving traditional soft-serve flavors, shakes, Dole whip, and more.

20 essential Detroit area ice cream shops you should have tried by now
Hops & Barley Bar & Grill 18561 Allen Rd., Melvindale; 313-586-3125; hopsandbarleybar.com If you’re looking for a great dive bar, with great food, good drinks and better people, look no further than this Melvindale neighborhood bar.

The essential Downriver restaurants that you should have tried by now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Tonys I75 Restaurant 8781 Main St., Birch Run; 989-624-5860; tonysi75restaurant.com If you have a thing for bacon, Tonys I75 Restaurant is the place you need to go. While Tonys serves everything from breakfast and burgers to Mexican inspired dishes, the one-pound BLT is the standout item.

20 small town Michigan restaurants worth a drive
Charminar Biryani 111 W. Warren Ave., Detroit; 313-974-6236; charminarmi.com Charminar Biryani Express opened in Detroit early this spring bringing Indian cuisine right across the street from Wayne State University.

20 restaurants that have opened in the Detroit area so far in 2022
Jim’s Frostie Treats 1528 E. Eleven Mile Rd., Royal Oak; 248-399-7919; jimsfrostietreats.com Jim’s Frostie Treats has been a Royal Oak favorite since 1969, serving traditional soft-serve flavors, shakes, Dole whip, and more.

20 essential Detroit area ice cream shops you should have tried by now
Hops & Barley Bar & Grill 18561 Allen Rd., Melvindale; 313-586-3125; hopsandbarleybar.com If you’re looking for a great dive bar, with great food, good drinks and better people, look no further than this Melvindale neighborhood bar.

The essential Downriver restaurants that you should have tried by now

Trending

Troy’s NYC Halal Eats mastered the gyro platter

By Tom Perkins

Troy’s NYC Halal Eats mastered the gyro platter

BrisaBar brings a beach vibe to the heart of downtown Detroit

By Lee DeVito

Downtown Detroit's new BrisaBar is outdoors in Campus Martius Park, surrounded by sand.

On the Rise Bakery reopens in Detroit with new location

By Randiah Camille Green

On the Rise Bakery inside the Solanus Case Center

More Michigan Starbucks workers vote to unionize, including in Macomb County

By Lee DeVito

There are now nine union Starbucks stores in Michigan.

Also in Food & Drink

BrisaBar brings a beach vibe to the heart of downtown Detroit

By Lee DeVito

Downtown Detroit's new BrisaBar is outdoors in Campus Martius Park, surrounded by sand.

Michigan’s Blake Farms releases line of cold-pressed juices

By Randiah Camille Green

Blake's Cold-Pressed Juice.

Troy’s NYC Halal Eats mastered the gyro platter

By Tom Perkins

Troy’s NYC Halal Eats mastered the gyro platter

Ypsilanti’s Bellflower restaurant serves up deep cuts

By Jane Slaughter

Bellflower has an eclectic menu with an emphasis on seafood.
More

Digital Issue

June 8, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us