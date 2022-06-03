Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Man found crushed to death inside an abandoned funeral home in Flint

It's the same funeral home where state inspectors previously found unrefrigerated human bodies, maggots, blood-stained casket pillows, and an unsanitary preparation room

By on Fri, Jun 3, 2022 at 11:01 am

click to enlarge The Swanson Funeral Home in Flint was forced to close in 2017. - HARLEY.Q.URBEX
Harley.Q.Urbex
The Swanson Funeral Home in Flint was forced to close in 2017.

Three urban explorers made a gruesome discovery inside an abandoned funeral home in Flint.

In the dark basement of Swanson Funeral Home on Saturday was the body of a Black man crushed underneath a hydraulic coffin lift had fallen through the first floor. Just inches from the body was a cell phone.

"You could see he had tried to crawl out from underneath it," one of the explorers, who goes by Harley.Q.Urbex on Instagram, tells Metro Times.

The explorers called 911. When police examined the body, they told the explorers that the man appeared to have died less than a week earlier.

“I’ve done some crazy shit, but I never expected to come across a dead body, and especially not one crushed to death by a lift,” Harley.Q.Urbex says. “We were all pretty freaked out.”

The other explorers were OhioRedUrbex and Karmacula.

It’s unclear if police were able to identify the body. They didn’t return Metro Times’ calls for comment.

It was just the latest eerie discovery at Swanson Funeral Home at 2210 Martin Luther King Ave., which was forced to close in 2017 after state inspectors found unrefrigerated human bodies, maggots, blood-stained casket pillows, and an unsanitary preparation room.

In January 2020, urban explorers found what appeared to be cremated human remains, bottles of chemicals and embalming tools.

When the funeral home closed its doors, it left behind supplies and a hearse in the garage.

click to enlarge A dead body was found inside the Swanson Funeral Home in Flint. - HARLEY.Q.URBEX
Harley.Q.Urbex
A dead body was found inside the Swanson Funeral Home in Flint.

Over the past four years, state officials investigated several funeral homes where hundreds of cremated remains, including fetuses, were left behind. In February 2019, detectives found at least seven sets of cremated remains in the basement of the former Howell Funeral Home in Detroit, which had been closed for several years.

In October 2018, 63 fetuses were found inside Perry Funeral Home on Detroit’s west side. Just a week earlier, police made a similar discovery at Cantrell Funeral Home on Mack Avenue on the city’s east side, where 11 fetal remains were found.

Soon after that, inspectors found the remains of more than 300 fetuses, infants, and adults and “extremely unsanitary conditions” at Cantrell Funeral Home.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
More
Scroll to read more Michigan News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba
Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday

Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday
Detroiters march for abortion rights

Detroiters march for abortion rights following news that ‘Roe v. Wade’ could soon be overturned
Social Kitchen 225 E. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-594-4200; socialkitchenandbar.com Chicken and waffles are a brunch favorite, but at Social Kitchen, it’s more than a brunchtime entree — it’s also a cocktail. Social takes what we know about a typical old fashioned and elevates it by adding crispy fried chicken and a waffle biscuit. Photo via Google Maps

30 essential Detroit area brunches you should have tried by now

News & Views Slideshows

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba
Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday

Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday
Detroiters march for abortion rights

Detroiters march for abortion rights following news that ‘Roe v. Wade’ could soon be overturned
Social Kitchen 225 E. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-594-4200; socialkitchenandbar.com Chicken and waffles are a brunch favorite, but at Social Kitchen, it’s more than a brunchtime entree — it’s also a cocktail. Social takes what we know about a typical old fashioned and elevates it by adding crispy fried chicken and a waffle biscuit. Photo via Google Maps

30 essential Detroit area brunches you should have tried by now

News & Views Slideshows

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba
Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday

Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday
Detroiters march for abortion rights

Detroiters march for abortion rights following news that ‘Roe v. Wade’ could soon be overturned
Social Kitchen 225 E. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-594-4200; socialkitchenandbar.com Chicken and waffles are a brunch favorite, but at Social Kitchen, it’s more than a brunchtime entree — it’s also a cocktail. Social takes what we know about a typical old fashioned and elevates it by adding crispy fried chicken and a waffle biscuit. Photo via Google Maps

30 essential Detroit area brunches you should have tried by now

Trending

James Craig cannot appear on the ballot in Michigan’s gubernatorial election, court rules

By Steve Neavling

Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig was swarmed by protesters at his campaign launch at Belle Isle.

The Second Amendment means whatever you want it to mean

By Jeffrey C. Billman

We could — like every other developed nation on Earth — make atrocities like Uvalde vanishingly rare. We choose not to.

Gubernatorial candidate Perry Johnson failed to qualify for the ballot, appellate court rules

By Steve Neavling

Businessman Perry Johnson is running for governor of Michigan.

Thirty-five years ago, in a race-based tempest, the Pistons’ ‘Bad Boys’ trash-talked the Boston Celtics’ star

By Joe Lapointe

Thirty-five years ago, in a race-based tempest, the Pistons’ ‘Bad Boys’ trash-talked the Boston Celtics’ star

Also in News & Views

The Second Amendment means whatever you want it to mean

By Jeffrey C. Billman

We could — like every other developed nation on Earth — make atrocities like Uvalde vanishingly rare. We choose not to.

James Craig cannot appear on the ballot in Michigan’s gubernatorial election, court rules

By Steve Neavling

Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig was swarmed by protesters at his campaign launch at Belle Isle.

Gubernatorial candidate Perry Johnson failed to qualify for the ballot, appellate court rules

By Steve Neavling

Businessman Perry Johnson is running for governor of Michigan.

Banning abortion and critical race theory will hurt Black women

By Jeffrey C. Billman

The U.S. has the worst maternal mortality rate of any developed nation.
More

Digital Issue

June 1, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us