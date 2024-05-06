  1. News & Views
Brian McKnight’s Detroit concert canceled following ‘deadbeat behavior’ controversy

“He might as well retire,” one commenter said. “Tell him bring his kids and we might come.”

By
May 6, 2024 at 10:16 am
Brian McKnight will no longer be performing in Detroit next month.
Brian McKnight will no longer be performing in Detroit next month. Gage Skidmore, Wikimedia Creative Commons
R&B singer Brian McKnight has been criticized as of late for being a deadbeat father, and Detroiters made it clear that they are not fans, potentially influencing the cancellation of his upcoming Motor City show.

The 54-year-old vocalist is estranged from his older biological children, a situation made messier recently due to multiple incidents, such as calling them “products of sin,” changing his name to become a “Sr.” to his new son, and publicly disputing his ex-wife.

Well, people from Detroit can be brutally honest.

Under a Facebook post on April 23 announcing that McKnight would be visiting in June to perform at Sound Board in the MotorCity Casino Hotel, commenters were not welcoming, most of them ridiculing the musician, with little interest in actually attending the show.

“He might as well retire,” one commenter said. “Tell him bring his kids and we might come.”

Another wrote, “Wouldn’t even go for free.”

The announcement post is no longer on Facebook, but the hilarious aftermath surrounding McKnight’s “deadbeat behavior” was documented by HuffPost editor Phillip Lewis. People in the comments of Lewis’s post are just continuing the jokes, plus making fun of people who got tickets in the first place.

Ticketmaster confirmed the show’s cancellation on May 3 with no explanation, though it’s likely tied to the backlash against the artist.

Anyone who bought tickets will be automatically refunded within 14-21 days.

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about art, music, food, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, and Metromode, among other Michigan publications.

