DCFC wants to build a new stadium in Southwest Detroit

It looks like Detroit City Football Club’s time at Hamtramck’s Keyworth Stadium could be coming to an end.

The Motor City’s hit soccer team announced Thursday that it has acquired the site of the former Southwest Detroit Hospital at the corner of Michigan Avenue and 20th Street, with plans to build a new soccer-specific stadium to open by the 2027 season.

“This is a huge step for our organization to build a modern venue to serve our club and community,” DCFC CEO Sean Mann said in a statement.

“As longtime residents of the city, with a few of us even living within walking distance of the site, the leaders and founders of the Club view this project not only as an opportunity to grow our organization and sport, but as a civic endeavor to give back to the city we love,” he added. “We look forward to starting a process to connect with our supporters, city residents, and community leaders, among others, to craft a community-focused, grassroots professional soccer stadium that serves the City of Detroit.”

Southwest Detroit Hospital opened in 1973 and closed in 1991, declaring bankruptcy. It was later home to United Community Hospital, which closed in 2006.

Sean Marshall, Flickr Creative Commons Southwest Detroit Hospital opened in 1973 and closed in 1991.

Detroit City FC launched in 2012 as a semi-pro league, growing in popularity and drawing 3,884 fans at the biggest game at its former home at Cass Tech High School.

In 2016, an investment drive led by DCFC raised $741,250 to renovate Hamtramck’s Keyworth Stadium, where the team, now a member of the professional USL Championship, has called home ever since.

Keyworth Stadium has a capacity of 7,933, so it’s likely that DCFC is aiming for a larger audience at its new home.

“A DCFC home match is a can’t-miss stop for any true sports fan in the U.S., but our players, staff, and supporters deserve a stadium with modern amenities that retains the best elements of Keyworth while also putting the club on firmer financial footing,” said Alex Wright, DCFC co-owner and chief creative officer. “The city and the people of Hamtramck were there when we needed them. Investments by our club and supporters give proof of our gratitude, and we are excited to set forth on the challenge to make our forever home just as iconic.”

DCFC says it will reveal more details around the stadium vision, with a public engagement process to launch at a later date this year.