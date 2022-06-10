Judge sets $100,000 bond for Grand Rapids cop who fatally shot Black man in back of head

Grand Rapids Police Department
Video from the officer's body camera caught the moments before the fatal shooting.
A judge set a $100,000 bond Friday for the Grand Rapids cop who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya
in the back of the head following a traffic stop in April.
Officer Christopher Schurr was arraigned on a felony count of second-degree murder.
Schurr’s attorney Mark Dodge said his client “was justified in his use of force.” Dodge requested a $10,000 bond, saying Schurr is not a flight risk and has no criminal record.
Judge Nicholas S. Ayoub of the 61st District Court said he set the bond at $100,000 because of the severity of the charge.
On April 4, Schurr pulled over Lyoya, a 26-year-old refugee from Congo, for driving with a mismatched license plate. After Lyoya fled, Schurr wrestled him to the ground, where they tussled over the officer’s stun gun.
Schurr pulled out his department-issued pistol and shot Lyoya in the back of the head.
Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker charged Schurr with second-degree murder
, which carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.
A probable cause hearing is set for 21, followed by a preliminary examination on June 28.
