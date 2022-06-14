Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Detroit’s Woodward Cocktail Bar damaged in fire

The city’s oldest LGBTQ bar ‘may be considered a total loss,’ the fire department says

By on Tue, Jun 14, 2022 at 1:23 pm

click to enlarge Woodward Cocktail Bar in Detroit was damaged in a fire Tuesday. - RANDIAH CAMILLE GREEN
Randiah Camille Green
Woodward Cocktail Bar in Detroit was damaged in a fire Tuesday.

Smoke billowed across Woodward Avenue as firefighters worked to extinguish a fire at Woodward Bar and Grill (also called Woodward Cocktail Bar) Tuesday morning.

The fire at the longstanding LGBTQ hangout started around 11 a.m. and by 1 p.m. the Detroit Fire Department was still on scene trying to put it out.

Detroit Fire Department chief of community relations James Harris tells Metro Times a cause has yet to be identified but no injuries were reported.

Harris says the crew evacuated 23 people from the building and next-door Huntington Bank.

“It was a third-alarm fire,” he says. “We haven’t identified the cause yet, but it may be a total loss.”

Woodward Cocktail Bar is located on Woodward Avenue in Detroit’s New Center neighborhood between Milwaukee and Baltimore. The bar opened in 1951 and is considered Detroit's oldest LGBT bar.

Woodward Avenue is closed to through traffic between Milwaukee and Baltimore Streets, and QLine service has been temporarily suspended.

