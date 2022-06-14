Two of Detroit’s rising rap stars land spot in XXL magazine’s Freshman 2022 class

Babyface Ray released his album FACE back in January and received praise from outlets like Rolling Stone and Complex. He was one of our February cover stars, as we spent an evening with him during a show at Saint Andrew's Hall.
Rapper BabyTron was the winner of this year's fan vote for the 10th spot. In previous years, XXL only picked 10 artists. It's wavered throughout the years, but the 10th position remains pretty sought after. BabyTron was one of seven artists featured in our 2022 Best New Detroit Music issue back in March, appearing on the cover. He released his latest project, Megatron, on March 4.
Born and raised on Detroit's Westside, Alex Washington is about as Detroit as they come. She judges your coney island order and serves a mean side-eye when anything across Eight Mile is called "Detroit."
Her writing has been published in Real Detroit Weekly, The Detroit Free Press, Model D, BLAC magazine, and...