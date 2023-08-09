Eastpointe, Warren primaries yield fresh faces for mayoral contest

The mayors in both cities didn’t advance to the general election, but for different reasons

By on Wed, Aug 9, 2023 at 11:52 am

click to enlarge Former Eastpointe City Councilman Michael Klinefelt (left) and Warren Human Resources Director George Dimas were the top vote getters in their primary races for mayor. - Facebook
Facebook
Former Eastpointe City Councilman Michael Klinefelt (left) and Warren Human Resources Director George Dimas were the top vote getters in their primary races for mayor.

The Macomb County communities of Warren and Eastpointe will have new leaders next year after voters cast ballots in the mayoral primary elections Tuesday.

In Eastpointe, embattled Mayor Monique Owens didn’t collect enough votes to advance to the November general election. Owens was charged with misuse of COVID-19 funds and was sued by residents after her meltdown over the First Amendment during a public meeting.

The top two vote getters –- former City Councilman Michael Klinefelt and Mary Hall-Rayford, a member of the Eastpointe School Board –- are headed to the Nov. 7 general election. Klinefelt garnered 57.2% of the vote, while Hall-Rayford received 16.8%.

Owens, who is the city’s first Black mayor, finished third with 14% of the vote. City Councilwoman Stacy Cobb-Muñiz came in last with 12% of the ballots cast.

In 2019, Owens defeated Klinefelt by 19 votes.

In Warren, fourth-term Mayor Jim Fouts was removed from the primary ballot after the Michigan Court of Appeals in April ruled that he was ineligible to run for reelection because of term limits approved by voters.

Fouts filed a federal lawsuit last week, alleging his civil rights were violated when he was prevented from running for another term. He’s asking a court to decertify Tuesday’s election and order a do-over with him on the ballot.

Without Fouts on the ballot, six candidates vied for the top two spots to advance to the Nov. 7 general election.

City Human Resources Director George Dimas was the top vote getter with 33.7%, followed by state Rep. Lori Stone, who garnered 27.7% of the vote. Fouts’ biggest critic, City Council President Patrick Green, finished third with 26.4% of the vote.

Dimas’ victory was good news for Fouts, who endorsed his human resources director. Dimas, a 76-year-old former city councilman and deputy mayor, previously said he’d welcome Fouts into his administration if he wins the general election.

The other candidates who finished in the bottom half of voting were Alfonso King, who is retired from the U.S. Air Force and Chrysler; Macomb County Commissioner Michelle Nard, and former City Councilman Scott Stevens.
Eastpointe Mayor Monique Owens (left) berated residents during the public comment period of a public meeting.

Eastpointe mayor agrees to shut up when criticized during meetings following lawsuit: The lawsuit alleges Mayor Monique Owens violated the First and Fourteenth Amendment rights of four residents who tried to criticize her at a public meeting

Eastpointe mayor’s meltdownEastpointe Mayor Monique Owens was sued in November after refusing to let four residents criticize her during a public meeting. The first-term mayor insisted the residents had no right to criticize her, while Owens is accused of violating the residents’ First and Fourteenth Amendment rights. In December, Owens agreed in a court filing to shut up when she’s criticized during meetings. We’re told she’s abided by the order so far. —Steve Neavling

Eastpointe mayor accused of fraudulently applying for COVID-19 grant: Mayor Monique Owens faces up to five years in prison if convicted



