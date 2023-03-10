Eastpointe mayor accused of fraudulently applying for COVID-19 grant

click to enlarge
City of Eastpointe
Eastpointe Mayor Monique Owens
Eastpointe Mayor Monique Owens was charged Tuesday with a felony after prosecutors alleged she fraudulently applied for a $10,000 COVID-19 CARES Act grant.
Owens faces up to five years in prison and a $20,000 fine if convicted.
She was arraigned Thursday on one count of false pretenses in 41-B District Court in Clinton Township .
The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office alleges Owens falsified information on her application for a CARES Act grant in November 2020.
“I will not shy away from public corruption cases,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in a statement. “This is not the first time my office has authorized charges involving a public servant during my two years as a county prosecutor. I ran for office to clean up public corruption.”
In 2019, Owens became the city’s youngest and first Black mayor
.
Her time in office has been marked with controversy. She often clashes with other council members, and in November 2022, four Eastpointe residents filed a federal lawsuit against her for refusing to let them speak
during a public comment period at a city council meeting.
The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Detroit alleges Owens violated the First and Fourteenth Amendment rights of four residents who tried to criticize Owens at a public meeting in September.
A preliminary hearing in the criminal case is set for April 11.
Metro Times
couldn’t reach Owens for comment.
