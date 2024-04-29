Michigan lawmakers want to shut up obnoxious cars with modified exhausts

Vroom, vroom!

The thundering, ear-splitting sound of an illegally modified car can be unnerving and obnoxious, unless you’re into that kind of thing.

Soon, state lawmakers are going to debate the merits of a bill that would crackdown on noisy, illegally modified car mufflers and exhausts. Under the bill introduced Thursday by Rep. Natalie Price, D-Berkley, police would have the authority to stop vehicles for excessive noise and impose stiffer fines and penalties.

Not only can drivers be penalized, but those who modify an exhaust system to make it louder can also face fines.

The bill enables law enforcement to impound or tow vehicles driven by repeat offenders.

The bill offers “grace” for first-time offenders, vehicles that need to be repaired, and drivers who can demonstrate compliance with the Motor Vehicle Act.

The driving force behind the bill is the nearly incessant rumbling of cars with modified exhausts on Woodward Avenue, which has been a cruising destination for auto enthusiasts for decades.

“Day and night, Woodward is often used as a racetrack by drivers who have modified their vehicle’s exhaust systems with boosters that amplify their noise and often sound like gunshots,” Price said in a statement Monday. “The effect is deafening noise and a seriously eroded quality of life for residents and businesses in the surrounding neighborhoods. We need to clamp down on this purposefully disruptive behavior with a targeted approach.”

Noise from exhaust systems raises quality-of-life issues and may have negative impacts on people’s health. The sound pollution can increase stress and trouble sleeping, which can exacerbate cardiovascular disease, mental health disorders, type 2 diabetes, and memory, attention, and concentration issues. Noise pollution is particularly problematic for vulnerable populations, such as children, seniors, veterans suffering from PTSD, and those undergoing at-home healing. Pets also are stressed out by loud noises.

“My neighbor came over earlier tonight and was truly concerned it was gunshots not cars backfiring,” resident Alyssa Marsack said. “My dog has been scared several times just today and ran inside as she tried to enjoy her backyard. My neighbor with a young child has been kept up until 2 a.m. due to the noise on a weekday. I have had to close my windows and use the AC when I don’t want to just to keep the noise level down so I can sleep.”

The current penalty for driving a car with a modified exhaust is $100. Under the proposed bill, first-time offenders face a $500 fine, and repeat offenders could be fined up to $1,000. A third offense could lead to a misdemeanor criminal charge.

“Existing law limits what we can do about it, and unfortunately, the current $100-per-offense civil infractions do not seem to deter this behavior,” Birmingham Police Chief Scott Grewer said. “With higher penalties for those intentionally seeking to disturb the peace, this bill will hopefully disincentivize vehicle modification and offer us more tools to deal with those who continue doing so.”



Sen. Mallory McMorrow, D-Royal Oak, said living along Woodward has become “a nightmare” for some residents.

“While cruising on Woodward is a treasured tradition, the ear-splitting noise from new aftermarket exhausts on cars and bikes which run as loud as possible every day from the first warm day of the year until the first frost and late into each evening has made living along this historic corridor a nightmare for many residents,” McMorrow said. “Noise pollution at this volume is proven to have highly negative impacts on health — noise which disrupts sleep, wakes babies, shakes houses and even sounds like gunfire. Due to gaps in our current laws and because Woodward Avenue is a state highway, our local law enforcement departments have been unable to enact and enforce reasonable noise ordinances in the best interest of their residents.”

The bill has been referred to the House Committee on Transportation, where it will be debated at a future date.