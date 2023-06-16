LIV Cannabis Co.’s Detroit dispensary celebrates grand opening

The party includes deals, food trucks, and live entertainment

By on Fri, Jun 16, 2023 at 4:25 pm

click to enlarge LIV Cannabis Co.’s Detroit dispensary. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
LIV Cannabis Co.’s Detroit dispensary.

One of Detroit’s first adult-use cannabis dispensaries is getting ready to open for business.

LIV Cannabis Co., located at 12604 E. Jefferson Ave., is set to celebrate with a grand opening party on Saturday, June 17. The party is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. with deals, giveaways, food trucks and other vendors, and live entertainment from DJ Problematic Black Hottie, comedian HaHa Davis, and rappers Rocky Badd and Felix the Don.

“We’ve been working on it for years,” LIV Cannabis Co. chief retail officer Dennis Zoma tells Metro Times.

“You want to be able to have access to safe, tested cannabis without having to drive a certain distance in order to get it,” he adds. “Now [Detroiters] can get it in their own backyard.”

While Michigan voters approved adult-use cannabis in 2018, Detroit was late to get into the game after attempts to create an ordinance with an emphasis on social equity were caught up in court challenges. The city’s first adult-use dispensaries opened in January, long after adult-use dispensaries opened in other Michigan municipalities.

Detroit’s cannabis ordinance offers “legacy” licenses to Detroiters who have lived in the city for a certain number of years. For its “legacy” partner, LIV Cannabis Co. partnered with entrepreneur Jason Malone.

“When I first met Jason, we shared a lot of the same views and values and just the kind of impact that we want to make in the city,” Zoma says. “We’re going to be creating jobs, offering safe, tested cannabis, at an affordable price. We’ve all been looking forward to having a footprint in the Detroit market.”

Zoma adds, “We have a community engagement initiative with all of our retail locations. Jason is a perfect fit for that. He knows what the needs are for the city and how we can make an impact there in addition to what can we do to be part of that community and truly make a lasting difference.”

“This venture represents all that a fruitful partnership should be, and together we will amplify the LIV Cannabis commitment to providing safe, high-quality and affordable cannabis products right here in the Motor City,” Malone said in a statement. “Working together, we will remain focused on providing second-to-none customer service and creating a true entrepreneurial success story in the City of Detroit.”

LIV Cannabis Co. opened its first location in Ferndale in 2020, the city’s first adult-use dispensary. The company also recently opened a location in Grand Rapids, following others in Lansing and Lake Orion, with plans to open another in Westland later this year.

More information is available at livcannabis.com.

Location Details

LIV Cannabis Co.

12604 E. Jefferson Ave., Detroit Detroit

1 article

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in Hour Detroit, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged...
