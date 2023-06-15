Judge stops Highland Park from issuing adult-use cannabis licenses following lawsuit

The city is accused of creating an illegal ordinance that benefits political supporters

By on Thu, Jun 15, 2023 at 10:53 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Highland Park was expected to soon begin issuing licenses for recreational marijuana businesses. - Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling
Highland Park was expected to soon begin issuing licenses for recreational marijuana businesses.

A judge has temporarily blocked the city of Highland Park from issuing licenses to recreational marijuana businesses following a lawsuit that alleges the city’s controversial cannabis ordinance is illegal.

Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Denise Qiana Lillard issued a temporary restraining order Monday in what could be the first step before the ordinance is struck down.

Entrepreneur Marcelus Brice filed the lawsuit last month, arguing the city failed to follow the required steps in approving the ordinance and improperly gave the city clerk sole authority to dole out the licenses, which he argues exposes the city to corruption.

Highland Park Clerk Brenda Green was expected to soon begin issuing licenses. The city is accepting applications until June 19.

By issuing the temporary restraining order, the judge is acknowledging Brice has a good case, his attorney Ryan Hill says.

“Lillard granted the temporary restraining order because she felt there was immediate harm if the city went forward with the applications and granted them,” Hill tells Metro Times. “To issue the temporary restraining order, there has to be a likelihood of success based on the merits. In this situation, Judge Lillard made the right ruling.”

Lillard moved the case to Judge Susan L. Hubbard’s courtroom because she’s presiding over a similar case stemming from a lawsuit filed by Highland Park activist Robert Davis.

Both lawsuits allege the city violated the Michigan Zoning and Enabling Act by failing to get approval for the ordinance from the Planning Commission, which is required to hold public hearings on zoning changes.

The ordinance includes five zones where dispensaries are permitted to open. One is a two-block area of Woodward Avenue, where “a major funder” to the mayor, clerk, and former council has a building, Brice says. The donor also has a cannabis processing license.

“If you look at the zoning ordinance, there are property owners who I think are being favored,” Hill says. “There are a few families that have vested interests, and it would seem, ties with the mayor or the clerk. It seems odd that some of these areas that were handpicked would benefit certain property owners … They have to make it fair for everybody.”

The lawsuit also alleges the clerk should not have the sole authority to accept and award licenses because it would open the city up to corruption and a lack of accountability and transparency. Municipalities typically empower a planning commission or appointed board to determine who gets a license.

The city council, which has all new members, has tried to amend the cannabis ordinance to address the issues raised in the lawsuit, but Mayor Glenda McDonald has vetoed those efforts.

Brice says the temporary restraining order was “definitely a victory” and prevents the city from awarding licenses through a process that is likely illegal.

“It’s really hard to get a court to take away a license when it has been awarded when there is no fault by the applicant,” Brice tells Metro Times. “It could create a lot of problems in the future. It stops the city from sneakily giving away licenses.”

Brice adds, “We are very hopeful that Judge Hubbard will more than likely throw this ordinance out.”

McDonald has declined to comment on the ordinance.

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
Scroll to read more Cannabis News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Anti-marijuana activists target ordinance in Riverview

By Steve Neavling

Kinship Cannabis Co. is one of four recreational marijuana dispensaries that have been approved to open in Riverview.

Skirmish over Highland Park’s marijuana ordinance leads to claims of corruption, misogyny, and bad government

By Steve Neavling

Highland Park’s marijuana ordinance has prompted several lawsuits and disputes between city officials.

Cookies has opened a new dispensary in Oxford

By Lee DeVito

Cookies has opened a new dispensary in Oxford (2)

Hazel Park’s B.D.T. smoke shop is opening its first cannabis dispensary

By Lee DeVito

Carly Gilewski and Dana Elgie of The Hive.

Also in Weed

Motor City Roots Festival announces details

By Lee DeVito

Motor City Roots Festival announces details

‘Spark in the Park’ hip-hop and cannabis festival set for Ypsi

By Lee DeVito

Method Man is one of the hip-hop acts slated to perform at Ypsilanti’s Spark in the Park.

Hazel Park’s B.D.T. smoke shop is opening its first cannabis dispensary

By Lee DeVito

Carly Gilewski and Dana Elgie of The Hive.

Son of BMF’s ‘Southwest T’ opens dispensary

By Lee DeVito

Son of BMF’s ‘Southwest T’ opens dispensary (2)

Digital Issue

June 14, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us