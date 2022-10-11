Vote for the Best Of Detroit 2022

Workers at a Starbucks in Royal Oak seeks to unionize as movement grows in Michigan

Twelve Starbucks stores in Michigan have formed a union since May.

By on Tue, Oct 11, 2022 at 12:31 pm

click to enlarge Twelves Starbucks stores in Michigan have voted to unionize. - Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com
Twelves Starbucks stores in Michigan have voted to unionize.

A Starbucks store in Royal Oak petitioned to form a union on Tuesday as the labor movement continues to gain momentum among baristas at the coffee giant.

In an email to Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz on Friday, workers at the store at 300 S. Main St. said they were growing frustrated with management.

“Our pleas and suggestions as workers have fallen upon obstinate ears with upper management and we have come to the conclusion that unionization is the only feasible solution to remedy the problems we face on the floor and in the economic environment in this country,” they wrote.

The petition was filed with the National Labor Relations Board. Once approved, workers can hold an official election to unionize.

An overwhelming majority of the store’s workers also signed union authorization cards, according to Workers United.

“Starbucks is a multimillion dollar corporation that tries to pride itself on working in partnership with its employees, all while silencing the workers and denying them their right to union representation and a collective voice,” Workers United International Vice President Kathy Hanshew said. “Starbucks calls its employees ‘partners,’ but it is abundantly clear that this so-called partnership is one of convenience for the company, that leaves many employee concerns unheard. It is time for Starbucks to do the right thing, acknowledge the voice of their ‘partners,’ and allow their workers to unionize without interference.”

Twelve Starbucks stores in Michigan have formed a union, with a store in Bloomfield Township becoming the latest last week.

Since December, at least 247 Starbucks stores in 35 states have voted to unionize, according to A More Perfect Union, a nonprofit that tracks labor unions. Only 54 stores have lost an election to unionize.

Baristas are asking for better wages, benefits, and working conditions.

Michigan joined the movement in May, when Starbucks workers at 2480 Burton St. in Grand Rapids voted in favor of forming a union, 15-3.

On June 7, four Starbucks stores in Ann Arbor voted to unionize. One Ann Arbor store voted against it.

Two days later, four more Starbucks stores in Clinton Township, Lansing, Flint, and East Lansing voted to form a union. A store in Grand Blanc voted not to unionize.

On June 17, a Starbucks store in Ypsilanti voted to unionize.

Workers voted to join a union at a Starbucks in Mount Pleasant on Sept. 12.

The labor movement has grown beyond Starbucks. In Detroit, employees at Great Lakes Coffee Roasting Co. went on strike in February as part of a move to unionize. In August, the workers withdrew from an election to form a union because the company has been closing its stores.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
More
Scroll to read more Metro Detroit News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Trending

DTE Energy donates to nearly every Michigan lawmaker as it seeks rate hike

By Steve Neavling

DTE Energy's headquarters in Detroit.

The Herschel Walker dilemma

By Jeffrey C. Billman

The Herschel Walker dilemma

New Tudor Dixon ad could be an ‘SNL’ skit gone bad

By Steve Neavling

A screenshot from an ad supporting Tudor Dixon for governor.

Tudor Dixon claims ‘Antifa’ vandalized Lansing Trump supporters’ property

By Lee DeVito

Graffiti allegedly created by "Antifa" in Lansing.

Also in News & Views

DTE Energy donates to nearly every Michigan lawmaker as it seeks rate hike

By Steve Neavling

DTE Energy's headquarters in Detroit.

The Herschel Walker dilemma

By Jeffrey C. Billman

The Herschel Walker dilemma

Pink Panties and Detroit-themed Nike Air Jordans: The top 10 Metro Times headlines

By Alex Washington

The Two 18 x Air Jordan 2 is designed in earth tones, with insoles featuring a map of Michigan cities.

Tudor Dixon claims ‘Antifa’ vandalized Lansing Trump supporters’ property

By Lee DeVito

Graffiti allegedly created by "Antifa" in Lansing.
More

Digital Issue

October 5, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us