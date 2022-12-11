R.I.P. Detroit soul singer J.J. Barnes, dead at 79

The ‘Chains of Love’ singer died weeks after what he said would be his final performance

By on Sun, Dec 11, 2022 at 9:36 am

click to enlarge J.J. Barnes performs at Detroit A-Go-Go. - Adam Stanfel
Adam Stanfel
J.J. Barnes performs at Detroit A-Go-Go.

Detroit soul singer J.J. Barnes has died, weeks after what he said would be his final performance. He was 79.

That’s according to his family, who told the Detroit Free Press that he died Saturday.

Barnes was featured on the cover of Metro Times in October ahead of an appearance at the Detroit A-Go-Go festival in Detroit.

The singer told freelance reporter Adam Stanfel that he was retiring from live music due to multiple health issues.

“I’ll never fully retire, but this might be the last in-person appearance I’ll ever make,” Barnes said. “I’m almost blind in one eye, I’ve got high blood pressure, and a bad foot. But I’ve still got my piano at home, and I play and write every day.”

After working with Detroit’s Ric-Tic Records, Barnes scored a hit in 1967 with “Baby Please Come Back Home” on the Groovesville label, which landed on Billboard’s R&B chart and led to Barnes appearing on bills alongside acts like Otis Redding, James Brown, Deon Jackson, and Martha Reeves. Barnes later worked with Motown as a songwriter.

Barnes found a new generation of fans across the Atlantic thanks to the U.K.’s “northern soul” scene, which helped give Barnes’s career a boost in the ’70s and ’80s.

Barnes got another late-career boost many years later when Detroit rock ’n’ roll band the Dirtbombs covered the “Baby Please Come Home” B-side, “Chains of Love,” in 2001. That version of the song was featured in the acclaimed film The Diving Bell and the Butterfly in 2007.

You can read more about Barnes in the Metro Times cover story.

Related
Detroit soul man J.J. Barnes looks back on his career ahead of what he says could be his final live performance

Detroit soul man J.J. Barnes looks back on his career ahead of what he says could be his final live performance: The ‘Chains of Love’ singer is set to perform at northern soul festival Detroit-A-Go-Go

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016. In addition to writing, he also supplies occasional illustrations. His writing has been published...
Read More about Lee DeVito
Scroll to read more Music News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Babyface Ray talks his career, collaborations, and more on the ‘Rap Radar’ podcast

By Alex Washington

Rapper Babyface Ray (center) with Elliot Wilson (left) and Brian "B.Dot" Miller (right) of the Rap Radar podcast.

Detroit rapper Baby Money talks music, 12th Street, Quality Control, and taking care of his family

By Kahn Santori Davison

Detroit rapper Baby Money talks music, 12th Street, Quality Control, and taking care of his family

Detroit Symphony Orchestra bans attendee who shouted racial slur

By Lee DeVito

The Detroit Symphony Orchestra.

Waajeed says his new album ‘is undoubtedly best experienced while driving,’ and more Detroit music news

By Broccoli and Joe Zimmer

Waajeed.

Also in Music

Nikki Lane brings a rock ’n’ roll edge to country with the help of Josh Homme

By L. Kent Wolgamott, Last Word Features

“It’s fun to play dress up,” says country singer Nikki Lane.

Waajeed says his new album ‘is undoubtedly best experienced while driving,’ and more Detroit music news

By Broccoli and Joe Zimmer

Waajeed.

Electric Forest announces its initial 2023 lineup — and it’s packed

By Alex Washington

Revelers at Electric Forest.

Detroit rapper Baby Money talks music, 12th Street, Quality Control, and taking care of his family

By Kahn Santori Davison

Detroit rapper Baby Money talks music, 12th Street, Quality Control, and taking care of his family
More

Digital Issue

December 7, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us