Detroit Symphony Orchestra bans attendee who shouted racial slur

click to enlarge Courtesy of the DSO The Detroit Symphony Orchestra.

The Detroit Symphony Orchestra says it plans to ban an attendee for life for shouting a racial slur during a Friday performance.

“The DSO is deeply disappointed by an incident that took place towards the end of Friday night’s concert when an audience member shouted a racial slur,” the DSO said in a message posted to social media Friday evening. “Racism and bigotry have no place in Orchestra Hall, and behavior like this is unacceptable. We are currently investigating and will enact a permanent ban once we identify the ticketholder.”

The DSO added, “Live music is a profoundly human experience that taps into our emotions and provides us all with a sacred space for listening. We apologize that this space was violated. We appreciate our audiences so much and hope to see you back at Orchestra Hall soon.”

The DSO Orchestra Hall presented pianist Cyrus Chestnut performing the score from A Charlie Brown Christmas on Friday evening, though it was not clear if the incident occurred during that event. Metro Times left a message with the DSO to confirm.

