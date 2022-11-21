Jack White deactivates Twitter after Musk’s ‘asshole move’ to restore Trump’s account

Jack White has removed his record label, Third Man Records, from Twitter on Sunday after the company’s new CEO Elon Musk restored former President Donald Trump’s account.
And really, who can blame him?
In a long, scathing Instagram post, White slammed Musk for providing a platform to users who push lies.
“So you gave trump his twitter platform back. Absolutely disgusting, Elon,” White wrote. “That is officially an asshole move.”
White pointed out that Trump’s lies led to the violent Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and tore apart families. Musk restored Trump’s account after posting a poll asking his followers if he should.
“That’s not ‘free speech’ or ‘what the poll decided’ or whatever nonsense you’re claiming it to be; that is straight up you trying to help a fascist have a platform so you can eventually get your tax breaks,” White wrote. “I mean, how many more billions do you need that you have to risk democracy itself to obtain it?”
White praised Musk for doing “a lot of amazing things with Tesla” but said the billionaire has “gone too far” and is “now using your power to promote horrible, violence inducing liars, who are taking the country and the world backwards and endangering the democracy that made you rich and successful in the first place.”
White was never a fan of Twitter, or even cell phones, which he has long shunned and even called “an addiction.”
White is just the latest celebrity to leave Twitter after Musk, a free speech absolutist, took over the company in a $44 million deal.
Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor said he’s ready to deactivate his account in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter.
“We don’t need the arrogance of the billionaire class to feel like they can just come in and solve everything,” Reznor said. “Even without him involved, I just find that it has become such a toxic environment. For my mental health, I need to tune out. I don’t feel good being there anymore.”
