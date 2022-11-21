Jack White deactivates Twitter after Musk’s ‘asshole move’ to restore Trump’s account

By on Mon, Nov 21, 2022 at 10:51 am

click to enlarge Jack White performed at his alma mater Cass Tech at a rally for Bernie Sanders. - Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling
Jack White performed at his alma mater Cass Tech at a rally for Bernie Sanders.

Jack White has removed his record label, Third Man Records, from Twitter on Sunday after the company’s new CEO Elon Musk restored former President Donald Trump’s account.

In a long, scathing Instagram post, White slammed Musk for providing a platform to users who push lies.

“So you gave trump his twitter platform back. Absolutely disgusting, Elon,” White wrote. “That is officially an asshole move.”

White pointed out that Trump’s lies led to the violent Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and tore apart families. Musk restored Trump’s account after posting a poll asking his followers if he should.

“That’s not ‘free speech’ or ‘what the poll decided’ or whatever nonsense you’re claiming it to be; that is straight up you trying to help a fascist have a platform so you can eventually get your tax breaks,” White wrote. “I mean, how many more billions do you need that you have to risk democracy itself to obtain it?”

White praised Musk for doing “a lot of amazing things with Tesla” but said the billionaire has “gone too far” and is “now using your power to promote horrible, violence inducing liars, who are taking the country and the world backwards and endangering the democracy that made you rich and successful in the first place.”

White was never a fan of Twitter, or even cell phones, which he has long shunned and even called “an addiction.”

White is just the latest celebrity to leave Twitter after Musk, a free speech absolutist, took over the company in a $44 million deal.

Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor said he’s ready to deactivate his account in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“We don’t need the arrogance of the billionaire class to feel like they can just come in and solve everything,” Reznor said. “Even without him involved, I just find that it has become such a toxic environment. For my mental health, I need to tune out. I don’t feel good being there anymore.” 
Tags:

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
Read More about Steve Neavling
