Where to celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day 2024 in metro Detroit

This Saint Patrick’s Day, “bored” should not be in your vocabulary. There are plenty of parties being held in and around Detroit to celebrate. (Did we miss anything? Let us know at [email protected] and we’ll add it to the web version of this article.)
Saturday, March 16
Detroit Shamrock Festival
401 Gratiot Ave., Detroit
Talk about a “big tent party.” From noon-10 p.m., with music by DJ Godfather, DJ Chrome, DJ Chuck D, DJ Cue, Choff, Bobby Laenen (Tiki Barge), DJ Modz, Hartmando, and DJ Lito. (More information at Eventbrite.)
District 142
142 Maple St., Wyandotte; district142live.com
This is home base for a “Leprechaun Crawl” taking place across downtown Wyandotte. Shuttles run from noon-8 p.m. and live music includes Black Murray, the Codgers, Ironwood, and Sunset Blvd. Tickets are $10 for access to District 142 only and $15 for the Leprechaun Crawl pass. (More information at Facebook.)
Ford Road Patio & Grill
18490 Ford Rd., Detroit; 313-406-4351; fordrdpatiobar.com
From 10 p.m.-2 a.m. No cover. (More information at Facebook.)
Greektown Bar Crawl
Greektown, Downtown
From 4-10 p.m. Tickets are $7.77-$15. Tickets grant access to multiple bars, no cover, with all-access tickets available for both Saturday and Sunday. (More information at Eventbrite.)
Kelly’s Irish Pub
3701 S. Telegraph Rd., Dearborn; 313-563-7510; kellysirishpubdearborn.com
Ask Mary at 8 p.m. and DJ Vinnie at 10 p.m.
Malone’s Tavern
32350 Van Dyke Ave., Warren; 586-978-0055; malonestavern.com
Live band at 8 p.m.
Urbanrest Brewing Company
880 E. Oakridge St., Ferndale; 313-389-6439; urbanrest.com
From noon-7 p.m. Irish food, drinks… and kombucha! (More information at Facebook.)
Sunday, March 17
220 Merrill
220 E. Merrill St., Birmingham; 248-646-2220; experience220.com
Starts at 11 a.m. Festivities include music and drink specials. (More information at Facebook.)
Ann Arbor Bar Crawl
Downtown Ann Arbor; pubcrawls.com
Starts at 1 p.m. Tickets are $14.99.
Atwater in the Park
1175 Lakepointe St., Grosse Pointe Park; 313-344-5104; atwaterbeer.com
Day drinking in the biergarten from 2-5 p.m. Festivities include acoustic music and beer pong. (More information at Facebook.)
Blarney Stone Pub
27253 Woodward Ave., Berkley; blarneystonepub.com
No details were available at press time, but you can expect this Irish-themed bar to celebrate the holiday.
CK Diggs
2010 W. Auburn Rd., Rochester Hills; 248-853-6600; ckdiggs.com
Open from noon to 10 p.m. (More information at Facebook.)
Clawson Bar Crawl
Downtown Clawson, pubcrawls.com
From 5-11 p.m. Check-in is at 51 W. 14 Mile Rd., Clawson. Tickets start at $24.99 with group deals available and grant access to four bars.
Corktown Bar Crawl
Corktown, Detroit
From 4-10 p.m. Tickets are $7.77-$15. Tickets grant access to multiple bars, no cover, with all-access tickets available for both Saturday and Sunday. (More information at Eventbrite.)
Corktown Tavern
1716 Michigan Ave., Detroit; facebook.com/corktowntavern
Starts at 3 p.m. with music by DJ Angel.
Danny’s Irish Pub
22824 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-546-8331
You just know there will be shenanigans at this Ferndale Irish pub.
Detroit Bar Crawl
Downtown Detroit
From 4-10 p.m. Tickets are $7.77-$15. Tickets grant access to multiple bars, no cover, with all-access tickets available for both Saturday and Sunday. (More information at Eventbrite.)
Dick O’Dow’s
160 W. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-642-1135; dickodowspub.com
Details were not available at press time, but expect this Birmingham favorite to go all out on Saint Patrick’s Day.
Duffy’s Pub
3320 Auburn Rd., Auburn Hills; 248-852-2222; facebook.com/DuffysPubAH
No details were available at press time.
Duggan’s Irish Pub
31501 Woodward Ave., Royal Oak; dugganspub.com
Details were not available at press time, but expect this Royal Oak favorite to go all out on Saint Patrick’s Day.
Gus’ Snug Irish Pub
38 S. Main St., Clawson; 248-608-2537; gussnug.com
Doors at 7 a.m. Free Irish breakfast served until 9 a.m. Live music and Irish dancers. (More information at Facebook.)
HopCat
4265 Woodward Ave., Detroit | 17800 Haggerty Rd., Livonia | 430 S. Main St., Royal Oak | hopcat.com
Dozens of beer on tap at this craft beer chain.
House of Shamrocks
23420 John R Rd., Hazel Park; 248-543-8388; houseofshamrocks.com
No details were available at press time.
Ireland’s Pub
33401 Harper Ave., Clinton Twp.; 586-229-2700; irelandspubclintontwp.com
No details were available at press time.
Irish Coffee Bar and Grill
18666 Mack Ave., Grosse Pointe Farms; 313-881-5675
No details were available at press time.
Irish Tavern Madison Heights
29028 N. Campbell Rd., Madison Heights; 248-591-4039; itmadisonheights.com
Starts at 9:30 p.m. with karaoke and food and drink specials. (More information at Instagram.)
Irish Tavern Waterford
4703 Elizabeth Lake Rd., Waterford Twp.; 248-683-9056; itwaterford.com
Starts at 7 a.m. with Irish breakfast served until 10 a.m. and live music throughout the day.
John Cowley & Sons
33338 Grand River Ave., Farmington; johncowleyandsons.com
Doors open at 10 a.m., with Shawn Riley at noon and 50 Amp Fuse at 4 p.m. Cover is $5 and 21+ only upstairs, while downstairs is all-ages and has no cover.
Kay Jay’s Irish Pub
5491 Auburn Rd., Shelby Township; kayjaysirishpub.com
“Join us for warm beer, lousy food, and live music!” reads the cheeky flier for this party. Sign us up!
Kelly’s Irish Pub
3701 S. Telegraph Rd., Dearborn; 313-563-7510; kellysirishpubdearborn.com
Open at 9 a.m., with the Barley Brothers at noon, the Two Johnnies at 3 p.m., and the Codgers at 7 p.m.
Kennedy’s Irish Pub
1055 W. Huron St., Waterford Twp.; 248-681-1050; kennedysirishpub.com
Starts at 7 a.m. with Irish music all day.
Locker Room Lounge
18290 Livernois Ave., Detroit; 313-600-2199; lockeroomlounge.com
Starts at noon, with a party bus departing at 4 p.m. Includes entry to four bars plus a complimentary “green tea.” Tickets start at $30 and are available at stpatricksdetroit.com.
Malone’s Tavern
32350 Van Dyke Ave., Warren; 586-978-0055; malonestavern.com
Starts at 9 a.m. with Irish music throughout the day.
Mangan’s Irish Hut
49 N. Rose St., Mount Clemens; 586-468-5105; mangansirishhut.com
No details were available at press time.
Mary Donnelly’s Public House
3011 Orchard Lake Rd., Keego Harbor; 248-681-3111; marydonnellys.com
From 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
McClenaghan’s Pub
52500 Van Dyke Ave., Shelby Twp.; 586-739-2913
No details were available at press time.
McShane’s Irish Pub & Whiskey Bar
1460 Michigan Ave., Detroit; mcshanespub.com
No details were available at press time.
MIX Bricktown
641 Beaubien St., Detroit; 313-962-9548; mixbricktown.com
Starts at 10 a.m. with a la carte brunch. DJs start at 3 p.m. Tickets start at $15 and are available at stpatricksdetroit.com.
Mulligan’s Pub & Grub
27406 Eight Mile Rd., Farmington Hills; 248-471-0777; facebook.com/Mulliganspubandgrub
No details were available at press time.
O’Connor’s Public House
324 S. Main St., Rochester; 248-608-2537; oconnorsrochester.com
Festivities start at 7 a.m. with a free Irish breakfast until 9 a.m., two music stages, and seven full bars. The first 100 people get a free engraved Guinness glass. (More information at Facebook.)
Old Shillelagh
349 Monroe St., Detroit; 313-964-0007; oldshillelagh.com
As the Old Shillelagh’s 49th annual Saint Patrick’s Day, this is one of the biggest parties in the city. The action starts at 7 a.m. with music from Black Mist, Vernon David Trio, and more throughout the day. (More information at Facebook.)
O’Malley’s Pub
15231 Farmington Rd., Livonia; 734-427-7775; omalleyslivonia.com
Starts at 8 a.m., with music all day including Power Play Detroit at 8 p.m. (More information at Facebook.)
One Mike Detroit
1331 Broadway St., Detroit; onemikedetroit.com
From 1 p.m.-4 a.m. Tickets are $19.99. (More information at Eventbrite.)
O’Tooles
205 Fifth Ave., Royal Oak; otoolespubs.com
From 10 a.m.-2 a.m. Live bands and DJs. Cover is $10.
Orchid Theatre
141 W. Nine Mile Rd., Ferndale; orchid-theatre.com
From 2 p.m.-2 a.m.
Shamrock Pub
7715 Auburn Rd., Utica; 586-731-6886; shamrockpubutica.com
No details were available at press time.
Sheehan’s On the Green
39450 Five Mile Rd., Plymouth; 734-420-0646; sheehansonthegreen.com
Starts at 10 a.m.
The Lucky Leprechaun Irish Pub
32456 Gratiot Ave., Roseville; 586-204-3376
Doors open at 9 a.m. Food and drink specials, DJ, and live band.
The Morrie Royal Oak
511 S. Main St., Royal Oak; themorrie.com
From noon-2 a.m. Food and drink specials, giveaways, and music by DJ Bangerz and DJ Whip. Tickets are $10 or $400 for a VIP table. (More information at Eventbrite.)
Three Blind Mice Irish Pub
101 N. Main St., Mount Clemens; 586-961-6371; threeblindmiceirishpub.com
Starts at 8 a.m. Music from MotorCity Josh, Doin’ Time, Half Light Music, Last Exit, and 9D Proof.
Trina O’Malley’s
6752 Allen Rd., Allen Park; facebook.com/timothyomalleys
No details were available at press time.
Royal Oak Bar Crawl
Downtown Royal Oak
From 4-10 p.m. Tickets are $7.77-$15. Tickets grant access to multiple bars, no cover, with all-access tickets available for both Saturday and Sunday. (More information at Eventbrite.)