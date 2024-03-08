Where to celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day 2024 in metro Detroit

This Saint Patrick’s Day, “bored” should not be in your vocabulary. There are plenty of parties being held in and around Detroit to celebrate. (Did we miss anything? Let us know at [email protected] and we’ll add it to the web version of this article.)

Saturday, March 16

Detroit Shamrock Festival

401 Gratiot Ave., Detroit

Talk about a “big tent party.” From noon-10 p.m., with music by DJ Godfather, DJ Chrome, DJ Chuck D, DJ Cue, Choff, Bobby Laenen (Tiki Barge), DJ Modz, Hartmando, and DJ Lito. (More information at Eventbrite.)

District 142

142 Maple St., Wyandotte; district142live.com

This is home base for a “Leprechaun Crawl” taking place across downtown Wyandotte. Shuttles run from noon-8 p.m. and live music includes Black Murray, the Codgers, Ironwood, and Sunset Blvd. Tickets are $10 for access to District 142 only and $15 for the Leprechaun Crawl pass. (More information at Facebook.)

Ford Road Patio & Grill

18490 Ford Rd., Detroit; 313-406-4351; fordrdpatiobar.com

From 10 p.m.-2 a.m. No cover. (More information at Facebook.)

Greektown Bar Crawl

Greektown, Downtown

From 4-10 p.m. Tickets are $7.77-$15. Tickets grant access to multiple bars, no cover, with all-access tickets available for both Saturday and Sunday. (More information at Eventbrite.)

Kelly’s Irish Pub

3701 S. Telegraph Rd., Dearborn; 313-563-7510; kellysirishpubdearborn.com

Ask Mary at 8 p.m. and DJ Vinnie at 10 p.m.

Malone’s Tavern

32350 Van Dyke Ave., Warren; 586-978-0055; malonestavern.com

Live band at 8 p.m.

Urbanrest Brewing Company

880 E. Oakridge St., Ferndale; 313-389-6439; urbanrest.com

From noon-7 p.m. Irish food, drinks… and kombucha! (More information at Facebook.)

Sunday, March 17

220 Merrill

220 E. Merrill St., Birmingham; 248-646-2220; experience220.com

Starts at 11 a.m. Festivities include music and drink specials. (More information at Facebook.)

Ann Arbor Bar Crawl

Downtown Ann Arbor; pubcrawls.com

Starts at 1 p.m. Tickets are $14.99.

Atwater in the Park

1175 Lakepointe St., Grosse Pointe Park; 313-344-5104; atwaterbeer.com

Day drinking in the biergarten from 2-5 p.m. Festivities include acoustic music and beer pong. (More information at Facebook.)

Blarney Stone Pub

27253 Woodward Ave., Berkley; blarneystonepub.com

No details were available at press time, but you can expect this Irish-themed bar to celebrate the holiday.

CK Diggs

2010 W. Auburn Rd., Rochester Hills; 248-853-6600; ckdiggs.com

Open from noon to 10 p.m. (More information at Facebook.)

Clawson Bar Crawl

Downtown Clawson, pubcrawls.com

From 5-11 p.m. Check-in is at 51 W. 14 Mile Rd., Clawson. Tickets start at $24.99 with group deals available and grant access to four bars.

Corktown Bar Crawl

Corktown, Detroit

From 4-10 p.m. Tickets are $7.77-$15. Tickets grant access to multiple bars, no cover, with all-access tickets available for both Saturday and Sunday. (More information at Eventbrite.)

Corktown Tavern

1716 Michigan Ave., Detroit; facebook.com/corktowntavern

Starts at 3 p.m. with music by DJ Angel.

Danny’s Irish Pub

22824 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-546-8331

You just know there will be shenanigans at this Ferndale Irish pub.

Detroit Bar Crawl

Downtown Detroit

From 4-10 p.m. Tickets are $7.77-$15. Tickets grant access to multiple bars, no cover, with all-access tickets available for both Saturday and Sunday. (More information at Eventbrite.)

Dick O’Dow’s

160 W. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-642-1135; dickodowspub.com

Details were not available at press time, but expect this Birmingham favorite to go all out on Saint Patrick’s Day.

Duffy’s Pub

3320 Auburn Rd., Auburn Hills; 248-852-2222; facebook.com/DuffysPubAH

No details were available at press time.

Duggan’s Irish Pub

31501 Woodward Ave., Royal Oak; dugganspub.com

Details were not available at press time, but expect this Royal Oak favorite to go all out on Saint Patrick’s Day.

Greektown Bar Crawl

Greektown, Detroit

From 4-10 p.m. Tickets are $7.77-$15. Tickets grant access to multiple bars, no cover, with all-access tickets available for both Saturday and Sunday. (More information at Eventbrite.)

Gus’ Snug Irish Pub

38 S. Main St., Clawson; 248-608-2537; gussnug.com

Doors at 7 a.m. Free Irish breakfast served until 9 a.m. Live music and Irish dancers. (More information at Facebook.)

HopCat

4265 Woodward Ave., Detroit | 17800 Haggerty Rd., Livonia | 430 S. Main St., Royal Oak | hopcat.com

Dozens of beer on tap at this craft beer chain.

House of Shamrocks

23420 John R Rd., Hazel Park; 248-543-8388; houseofshamrocks.com

No details were available at press time.

Ireland’s Pub

33401 Harper Ave., Clinton Twp.; 586-229-2700; irelandspubclintontwp.com

No details were available at press time.

Irish Coffee Bar and Grill

18666 Mack Ave., Grosse Pointe Farms; 313-881-5675

No details were available at press time.

Irish Tavern Madison Heights

29028 N. Campbell Rd., Madison Heights; 248-591-4039; itmadisonheights.com

Starts at 9:30 p.m. with karaoke and food and drink specials. (More information at Instagram.)

Irish Tavern Waterford

4703 Elizabeth Lake Rd., Waterford Twp.; 248-683-9056; itwaterford.com

Starts at 7 a.m. with Irish breakfast served until 10 a.m. and live music throughout the day.

John Cowley & Sons

33338 Grand River Ave., Farmington; johncowleyandsons.com

Doors open at 10 a.m., with Shawn Riley at noon and 50 Amp Fuse at 4 p.m. Cover is $5 and 21+ only upstairs, while downstairs is all-ages and has no cover.

Kay Jay’s Irish Pub

5491 Auburn Rd., Shelby Township; kayjaysirishpub.com

“Join us for warm beer, lousy food, and live music!” reads the cheeky flier for this party. Sign us up!

Kelly’s Irish Pub

3701 S. Telegraph Rd., Dearborn; 313-563-7510; kellysirishpubdearborn.com

Open at 9 a.m., with the Barley Brothers at noon, the Two Johnnies at 3 p.m., and the Codgers at 7 p.m.

Kennedy’s Irish Pub

1055 W. Huron St., Waterford Twp.; 248-681-1050; kennedysirishpub.com

Starts at 7 a.m. with Irish music all day.

Locker Room Lounge

18290 Livernois Ave., Detroit; 313-600-2199; lockeroomlounge.com

Starts at noon, with a party bus departing at 4 p.m. Includes entry to four bars plus a complimentary “green tea.” Tickets start at $30 and are available at stpatricksdetroit.com.

Malone’s Tavern

32350 Van Dyke Ave., Warren; 586-978-0055; malonestavern.com

Starts at 9 a.m. with Irish music throughout the day.

Mangan’s Irish Hut

49 N. Rose St., Mount Clemens; 586-468-5105; mangansirishhut.com

No details were available at press time.

Mary Donnelly’s Public House

3011 Orchard Lake Rd., Keego Harbor; 248-681-3111; marydonnellys.com

From 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

McClenaghan’s Pub

52500 Van Dyke Ave., Shelby Twp.; 586-739-2913

No details were available at press time.

McShane’s Irish Pub & Whiskey Bar

1460 Michigan Ave., Detroit; mcshanespub.com

No details were available at press time.

MIX Bricktown

641 Beaubien St., Detroit; 313-962-9548; mixbricktown.com

Starts at 10 a.m. with a la carte brunch. DJs start at 3 p.m. Tickets start at $15 and are available at stpatricksdetroit.com.

Mulligan’s Pub & Grub

27406 Eight Mile Rd., Farmington Hills; 248-471-0777; facebook.com/Mulliganspubandgrub

No details were available at press time.

O’Connor’s Public House

324 S. Main St., Rochester; 248-608-2537; oconnorsrochester.com

Festivities start at 7 a.m. with a free Irish breakfast until 9 a.m., two music stages, and seven full bars. The first 100 people get a free engraved Guinness glass. (More information at Facebook.)

Old Shillelagh

349 Monroe St., Detroit; 313-964-0007; oldshillelagh.com

As the Old Shillelagh’s 49th annual Saint Patrick’s Day, this is one of the biggest parties in the city. The action starts at 7 a.m. with music from Black Mist, Vernon David Trio, and more throughout the day. (More information at Facebook.)

O’Malley’s Pub

15231 Farmington Rd., Livonia; 734-427-7775; omalleyslivonia.com

Starts at 8 a.m., with music all day including Power Play Detroit at 8 p.m. (More information at Facebook.)

One Mike Detroit

1331 Broadway St., Detroit; onemikedetroit.com

From 1 p.m.-4 a.m. Tickets are $19.99. (More information at Eventbrite.)

O’Tooles

205 Fifth Ave., Royal Oak; otoolespubs.com

From 10 a.m.-2 a.m. Live bands and DJs. Cover is $10.

Orchid Theatre

141 W. Nine Mile Rd., Ferndale; orchid-theatre.com

From 2 p.m.-2 a.m.

Shamrock Pub

7715 Auburn Rd., Utica; 586-731-6886; shamrockpubutica.com

No details were available at press time.

Sheehan’s On the Green

39450 Five Mile Rd., Plymouth; 734-420-0646; sheehansonthegreen.com

Starts at 10 a.m.

The Lucky Leprechaun Irish Pub

32456 Gratiot Ave., Roseville; 586-204-3376

Doors open at 9 a.m. Food and drink specials, DJ, and live band.

The Morrie Royal Oak

511 S. Main St., Royal Oak; themorrie.com

From noon-2 a.m. Food and drink specials, giveaways, and music by DJ Bangerz and DJ Whip. Tickets are $10 or $400 for a VIP table. (More information at Eventbrite.)

Three Blind Mice Irish Pub

101 N. Main St., Mount Clemens; 586-961-6371; threeblindmiceirishpub.com

Starts at 8 a.m. Music from MotorCity Josh, Doin’ Time, Half Light Music, Last Exit, and 9D Proof.

Trina O’Malley’s

6752 Allen Rd., Allen Park; facebook.com/timothyomalleys

No details were available at press time.

Royal Oak Bar Crawl

Downtown Royal Oak

From 4-10 p.m. Tickets are $7.77-$15. Tickets grant access to multiple bars, no cover, with all-access tickets available for both Saturday and Sunday. (More information at Eventbrite.)