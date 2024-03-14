  1. Food & Drink
UNITED WE BRUNCH - RETURNS MARCH 23

Portillo’s readies second Michigan location in Livonia

Loaded with veggies, the Chicago-style hot dogs are basically the opposite of Detroit-style coneys

By
Mar 14, 2024 at 2:06 pm
click to enlarge A “dragged through the garden” Chicago-style hot dog from Portillo’s. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
A “dragged through the garden” Chicago-style hot dog from Portillo’s.

Chicago-based fast-casual chain Portillo’s is continuing its expansion into Michigan as it gets ready to open its second location in the state.

The new store will be located at 13004 Middlebelt Rd., Livonia.

While an official opening date has not yet been announced, the company is hyping up the store by bringing its “Beef Bus” food truck to the space from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, where guests can preview the menu.

The Beef Bus will bounce around a few other locations in the Detroit area from March 21-March 30. You can follow its location on its Instagram page, @beefbusofficial.

Beginning on Monday, April 1, management will also conduct interviews for a number of positions at the new store with a job fair held at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Detroit Northwest – Livonia (27451 Schoolcraft Rd., Livonia; 734-744-9888). All interviewees will receive a voucher for a complimentary meal that can be redeemed from the Beef Bus, which will also be parked onsite. The job fair continues from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday, April 5.

The chain is known for its Chicago-style street food, including Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, Italian and Polish sausages, burgers, and crispy crinkle-cut French fries.

Chicago-style dogs differ quite a bit from the hot dogs Detroit is known for. Typically served on a poppy seed bun, Chicago-style dogs are described as “dragged through the garden” due to their many toppings, including chopped white onions, neon-green sweet pickle relish, a dill pickle spear, tomato slices, pickled sport peppers, and a dash of celery salt — basically making them the opposite of Detroit’s chili-slathered coney dogs. (At least we can both agree on one thing — mustard, and no ketchup!)

Portillo’s was founded in 1963 by Dick Portillo as a hot dog stand in Villa Park, Illinois. The chain now owns more than 80 stores across 10 states.

It opened its first Michigan location in Sterling Heights in 2021.

Location Details

Portillo’s

13004 Middlebelt Rd., Livonia Wayne County

www.portillos.com

Lee DeVito

