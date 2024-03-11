Royal Oak’s Hideaway has been transformed into the bar from ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’

The Hideaway in Royal Oak stays in the holiday spirit, so for March, the spot has transformed into a St. Patrick’s Day pop-up bar coined “Paddy’s Hideaway.”

The festive experience is inspired by Paddy’s Pub from the hit TV series It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, providing guests a similar feel to that of the beloved dive bar where Dee, Dennis, Mac, Charlie, and Frank spend time in the show. Decorations in the space will also pay tribute to the series’ location, with rickety stools, bad lighting, and questionable artwork.

The cocktail menu at Paddy's Hideaway will be just as quirky, also connecting to moments from the show. Some of the drink names include Nightman, Pepe Silvia, Fight Milk, Rum Ham, and Rickety Cricket.

“Whether you’re a beer aficionado like Charlie or prefer something a bit more refined like Dennis, there’s a libation to suit every taste,” the Hideaway says in a statement.

While fans of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia will probably get the biggest kick out of the pop-up, anyone can come who is looking for a fun night, plus a unique experience compared to the usual metro Detroit bars.

Paddy's Hideaway, located under Bandit Tavern, is open now until midnight on March 30.

Its hours are Thursdays from 5-10 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 5 p.m.-midnight, and St. Patrick’s Day from 1-8 p.m.