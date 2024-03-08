Street Beet is popping up at Bunny Bunny for cookbook release

We’ve been anticipating the release of defunct vegan popup Street Beet’s cookbook since co-founder Nina Paletta told us it was in the works last month.

Nostalgic Vegan: The Street Beet Cookbook is finally available for pre-order and, not only that, Paletta and fellow Street Beet chef Meghan Shaw are celebrating with a two-night popup at Bunny Bunny.

Street Beet will be slinging some of the vegan eats that garnered it a cult following on March 25 and 26 from 5-10 p.m. at Bunny Bunny, located at 1454 Gratiot Ave., Detroit.

According to Street Beet’s social media, limited copies of Nostalgic Vegan will be available at the event. The book has more than 50 plant-based and gluten-free recipes, including the “Taco Hell” Crunchwraps with walnut taco meat and crunchy “fake chicken” sandwiches. It also has nostalgic photos from Street Beet’s four years working out of 3rd Street Bar.

Street Beet gained mass popularity for its vegan fast food dupes of Taco Bell and McDonald’s from pop-up events and during its residency inside Midtown’s 3rd Street Bar from 2019 to 2022.

Paletta previously told Metro Times that she and Shaw decided to shut down Street Beet in 2022 because they were ready to take their own separate paths.

“The restaurant industry is a very stressful place and we just really needed to take time away from Street Beet,” she says.