Former Street Beet chefs are releasing a vegan cookbook

Yes, it includes the popular ‘Taco Hell’ Crunchywraps

By on Tue, Feb 6, 2024 at 6:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge One of Street Beet’s “fake chicken” sandwiches. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
One of Street Beet’s “fake chicken” sandwiches.

Soon, you’ll be able to recreate Street Beet’s “fake chicken” sandwiches and other faves from the defunct vegan pop-up.

The former Street Beet team, chefs Nina Paletta and Meghan Shaw, are releasing a cookbook with recipes from their popular residency inside Midtown Detroit’s 3rd Street Bar. Presales of the book, Nostalgic Vegan: The Street Beet Cookbook, will be available by the end of February, Paletta tells Metro Times.

“We feel this cookbook is a great way to scrapbook the memories of this chapter while giving something back to our guests who miss the food,” Paletta says.

Street Beet made a name for itself by creating vegan fast food dupes like “Taco Hell,” “Pizza Butt,” and “McDaddy’s.” It shut down after four years inside 3rd Street Bar in 2022.

Luckily, Nostalgic Vegan will include all the faves like Street Beet’s popular “Taco Hell” Crunchywraps, fake chicken sandwiches, and doughnuts. Other recipes include a chickpea tuna salad, crab cakes, broccoli cheddar soup, mac and cheese, and an orange cardamom chocolate chip cookie — all vegan, of course.

click to enlarge Street Beet's Taco Hell pop-up. - Chris Gerard
Chris Gerard
Street Beet's Taco Hell pop-up.

Paletta tells us Nostalgic Vegan will be divided into sections: Taco Hell, Tofu Fried Chickies, Crowd Pleasers, Brunch, Desserts, and Sea-friendly faves (aka seafood). Most of the recipes include gluten-free swaps. “It’s as much a gluten-free cookbook as a vegan cookbook,” Paletta says.

She also assures us the recipes are fairly simple, as sometimes vegan cooking can get complicated.

“We’re both self-taught chefs, so while we’ve had a lot of experience in the culinary world, we take a different approach to cooking than the average chef,” she says. “Our recipes are very user-friendly for people who are new to things.”

Paletta has been cooking vegan food for about a decade and says back in the day, there weren’t many vegan options around Detroit, which inspired her to get creative in the kitchen. Street Beet started popping up at bars like PJ’s Lager House in 2018, and its “Taco Hell” nights became an instant hit. They landed a permanent space inside 3rd Street Bar in 2019 but by 2022 Paletta says she and Shaw needed a break from the restaurant industry and parted ways.

After the closure, Shaw briefly helped develop vegan menus for other kitchens in the Detroit area but has since moved away from the food industry. She currently co-owns and operates a creative studio and retail space in Southwest Detroit called Extra Crispy Studios. Paletta continued cooking for a private company and started a new brunch pop-up called Sometimes Sunday.

“Both of us were ready to take our own paths,” she says. “The restaurant industry is a very stressful place and we just really needed to take time away from Street Beet.”

Paletta says the idea for the cookbook came in January of 2023 and it took a year to complete. Shaw was involved in contributing recipes and is listed as a co-author while Paletta handled writing, art direction, and design.

Copies of Nostalgic Vegan: The Street Beet Cookbook will be available online at first and Paletta hopes to eventually get them in local bookstores. She also teases they may be planning a release party in Detroit. More updates, including the link for presales will be posted to Street Beet’s Instagram page, @streetbeetdetroit.

Related
How Street Beet's Nina Paletta and Meghan Shaw 'Live Más' with Taco Hell pop-up

How Street Beet's Nina Paletta and Meghan Shaw 'Live Más' with Taco Hell pop-up

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah Camille Green

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D .Her favorite pastimes are meditating on...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Metro Times ‘United We Brunch’ event set for 2024

By Lee DeVito

United We Brunchers in 2020.

My friend made homemade mozzarella in his apartment bathtub before winning a James Beard Award

By Robert Stempkowski

Chris Bianco earned two James Beard Awards for his Phoenix restaurant Pizzeria Bianco.

Royal Oak’s Kacha Thai Market is why people love Thai

By Jane Slaughter

Royal Oak’s Kacha Thai Market is why people love Thai

Sheetz plans more Detroit-area convenience stores

By Lee DeVito

Sheetz has developed something of a cult following thanks to its 24/7 coffee and food.

Also in Food & Drink

Royal Oak’s Kacha Thai Market is why people love Thai

By Jane Slaughter

Royal Oak’s Kacha Thai Market is why people love Thai

HopCat is coming to The Mall at Partridge Creek

By Lee DeVito

HopCat is known for serving dozens of craft beers.

Dearborn’s Aldaar restaurant serves up Yemeni delights

By Jane Slaughter

At Aldaar, every dish is made to order.

Absence of Proof creates sober spaces in Detroit beyond Dry January

By Randiah Camille Green

Absence of Proof creates sober spaces in Detroit beyond Dry January
More

Digital Issue

January 31, 2024

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Threads icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us