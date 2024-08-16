  1. Food & Drink
NBA’s Kevin Johnson ready to open Fixins Soul Kitchen in Detroit

The soul food restaurant now has a grand opening date

By
Aug 16, 2024 at 4:09 pm
click to enlarge Fixins Soul Kitchen will offer classic soul food in Detroit. - Rendering courtesy of GH2 Architects
Rendering courtesy of GH2 Architects
Fixins Soul Kitchen will offer classic soul food in Detroit.

Former NBA All-Star and 55th mayor of Sacramento Kevin Johnson is ready to bring his Fixins Soul Kitchen restaurant chain to Detroit.

Announced last year, the restaurant will be located at 1435 Randolph St., Detroit, in a space formerly occupied by Detroit Seafood Market in the Harmonie Park neighborhood.

A grand opening celebration has been announced for 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring Johnson and a number of Detroit dignitaries.

The chain also has locations in Sacramento, Los Angeles, and Tulsa, but Detroit’s is reportedly its largest.

According to a press release, “The Fixins menu is inspired by Kevin’s search for the best soul food restaurants in cities that he used to play basketball in and by his grandmother’s family recipes.”

Location Details

Fixins Soul Kitchen

1435 Randolph St., Detroit

fixinssoulkitchen.com

