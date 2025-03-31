  1. Food & Drink
Eli Tea Bar to close Birmingham location after 10 years

The building’s new owner forced this popular shop to shutter

By
Mar 31, 2025 at 10:00 am
click to enlarge Eli Tea Bar is closing at 108 S. Old Woodward Ave., Birmingham. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Eli Tea Bar is closing at 108 S. Old Woodward Ave., Birmingham.

Eli Tea Bar, the cozy and curated tea shop on Old Woodward Avenue in Birmingham, is closing next month after a decade in business.

The shop’s final day is April 22.

Owner Elias Majid said the building is being sold to a new owner who plans to fully renovate the space. As a result, all tenants were informed their leases would not be renewed, Majid said.

“I’m very proud of our 10 years here but our time here has come to an end,” Majid told Metro Times in an email. “We would love to see some familiar faces before our final sales day.”

The store is located at 108 S. Old Woodward Ave.

Since opening in late 2014, Eli Tea bar has been a destination for tea lovers, offering an extensive menu of herbal, green, black, and rare teas, many sourced and blended by Majid himself.

A trained botanist, Majid earned a loyal following with his herbal tea cocktails, tea education classes, and the quiet, inviting atmosphere at the shop, which includes a tin ceiling, penny-tiled bar, and a blend of light woods and black metal.

Majid said he’s now searching for a new space along the Woodward corridor but hasn’t found a suitable location on such short notice.

Eli Tea’s Chicago location will remain open.

Location Details

Eli Tea Bar

180 Old Woodward Ave, Birmingham Oakland County

Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
