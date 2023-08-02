Former NBA star will open soul food restaurant in downtown Detroit

Kevin Johnson is bringing Fixins' Soul Kitchen to the D

By on Wed, Aug 2, 2023 at 12:34 pm

click to enlarge Fixins Soul Kitchen will offer classic soul food like the menu items depicted in this file photo. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
Fixins Soul Kitchen will offer classic soul food like the menu items depicted in this file photo.
A new soul food spot is on its way to downtown Detroit, as former NBA All-Star Kevin Johnson (and former mayor of Sacramento, California) is bringing Fixins Soul Kitchen to the D.

The eatery will be located at 1435 Randolph Street and will be Fixins' largest location yet at 8,400 square feet, with seating for 325 people. Johnson and his wife Michele have opened three Fixins' locations since founding it in 2019: two in California in Sacramento and Los Angeles, and one in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Detroit will be the fourth.

Johnson has always been drawn to Detroit and says the restaurant will have a "Motown vibe" using artifacts that demonstrate the city's important role in the country, the Detroit Free Press reports.

For most of his professional basketball career, Johnson played for the Phoenix Suns. According to Fixins' website, being on the road with the NBA made Johnson miss home cooking, so the restaurant's menu was created around his mother's traditions and those of other African American families. Some menu items include peach cobbler, collard greens, potato salad, deviled eggs, and shrimp and grits.

The restaurant has partnered with homeless assistance organizations in an effort to become a TRUE Zero waste facility. Fixins' goal is to demonstrate "Black excellence" through cuisine and benefit the community in a multitude of ways.

While the opening date of the new location is not confirmed, Johnson hopes to begin serving Detroit by mid-December or the beginning of 2024. 

About The Author

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about food, music, art, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, Metromode, and other various Michigan publications.

