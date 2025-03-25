More than 80 food trucks are coming to downtown Detroit this summer

Twisted Street BBQ and its barbecue-loaded mac and cheese will be among the more than 80 food trucks posted up in downtown Detroit this year.

The Downtown Street Eats program will bring lunch options to Cadillac Square and the Woodward Esplanade 11 a.m.-3 p.m. weekdays from Monday, April 7 through Oct. 10.

Managed by the Downtown Detroit Partnership and curated by Ask Jennyfer, the event bills itself as Michigan’s largest weekly food truck experience, feeding more than 2,500 people daily.

“Each year, our Downtown Detroit Street Eats program brings something new and exciting to the table,” said Laura Dean, director of parks and public spaces for the Downtown Detroit Partnership.

“With a fantastic mix of returning favorites and fresh food trucks joining the lineup, there’s no shortage of delicious options to explore. We’re proud to support local food entrepreneurs and create a vibrant

lunchtime destination where Detroiters and visitors can gather, discover new flavors and enjoy the city’s energy.”

Newcomer Twisted Street BBQ was founded in 2021, serving brisket, pork, chicken, ghost pepper sausage, and ribs.

“BBQ has always been my passion, and it all started in my backyard,” said Nicholas Lodato. “I love experimenting with my own rubs and sauces, and the flexibility of running my own business has been a game-changer. said Lodato. “Joining Downtown Street Eats this year was a no-brainer. It’s an amazing opportunity to reach more people at lunchtime, grow my visibility and connect with customers for catering and private events. Plus, the atmosphere in the area is fantastic —it’s a great chance to contribute to the community and feed the masses.”

Detroit’s longstanding Irish pub the Old Shillelagh will also have a presence at this year’s Downtown Street Eats, organizers say.

Returning food trucks include Big Bo’s Grill, serving its burgers, wings, and egg rolls, in addition to The Rolling Stone Pizza, Hero or Villain Food Truck, Grand Traverse Pie Co., and Cousins Maine Lobster, among others.

The food trucks will also be on hand during special events such as the Detroit Grand Prix and the Detroit Tree Lighting.