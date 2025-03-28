New Faygo flavor is based on Superman ice cream

click to enlarge Courtesy of Faygo Faygo has dropped new Bubble Pop! and Super Pop flavors.

This might be one of the most Michigan things to happen… ever.

Faygo has released a new flavor based on Superman ice cream, the colorful combo said to have originated from Detroit in the 1920s.

“Super Pop” is one of two new products from the Detroit-based company, with the other being a bubblegum-flavored “Bubble Pop!” ⁠

“This is one of the biggest launches in Faygo’s 118-year history,” said Dan Trpevski, Executive Vice President of Faygo Beverages. “We’re proud to introduce these all-new unique flavors, Super Pop and Bubble Pop!, to our lineup of over 50 iconic Faygo varieties.”

The company says both flavors are now available at local Meijer stores, and it expects them to be sold in more locations soon.

Detroiters can be among the first to sample the new flavors at the “House of Faygo” pop-up at 1001 Woodward Ave. next weekend.

In addition to tastings, the free event will feature exclusive merch, photo opportunities, and even Detroit-style Jit dancers.

The pop-up is open from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, April 4 and noon-5 p.m. on Saturday, April 5 and Sunday, April 6.

According to Trpevski, the lineup has been under development for a long time.

“Consumers would be surprised by the amount of work that is involved in bringing a new Faygo pop flavor to life,” he said. “From inception to endless testing, to hitting store shelves — it takes a lot of tasting and teamwork. These new flavors have been a passion project for our team, and we’re excited to feature them at a unique and fun event.”