Italian restaurant Mad Nice set to open this weekend in Detroit

Mad Nice, a new Italian restaurant in Detroit’s Cass Corridor, will open for dinner on Sunday.
Located at 4120 Second Ave., it’s the latest concept by Heirloom Hospitality Group, the group behind the Townhouse restaurants, Prime + Proper, and Cash Only Supper Club.
With a modern Italian menu and coastal chic decor, Mad Nice joins Midtown’s growing upscale dining scene, which includes spots like Selden Standard and SheWolf.
The menu, spearheaded by chef Myles McVay, includes specialty pizza, duck pastrami, egg yolk ravioli, rigatoni ragout, sourdough garganelli, rotisserie Amish chicken, and pork shank. McVay previously led the kitchen in Ferndale’s recently shuttered Otus Supply.
Mad Nice is described as a “low-key, timeless but modern” restaurant where “Italian roots meet coastal-California vibes; farm-fresh meets fermented and preserved; vintage hospitality meets Detroit's sauce.”
The restaurant will begin serving lunch on March 15. At an undetermined future date, it will include a retail space with a coffee and cocktail bar, the owners say.
The space was most recently occupied by high-end leather retailer, Will Leather Goods, which closed in 2019. Before that, it was a local grocery store.
More information is available at madnicedetroit.com.
