Italian restaurant Mad Nice set to open this weekend in Detroit

It’s the latest edition to Midtown’s growing upscale dining scene

By on Mon, Mar 6, 2023 at 3:42 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A planned restaurant called Sauce never opened, and has been re-branded as Mad Nice. - Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling
A planned restaurant called Sauce never opened, and has been re-branded as Mad Nice.

Mad Nice, a new Italian restaurant in Detroit’s Cass Corridor, will open for dinner on Sunday.

Located at 4120 Second Ave., it’s the latest concept by Heirloom Hospitality Group, the group behind the Townhouse restaurants, Prime + Proper, and Cash Only Supper Club.

With a modern Italian menu and coastal chic decor, Mad Nice joins Midtown’s growing upscale dining scene, which includes spots like Selden Standard and SheWolf.

The menu, spearheaded by chef Myles McVay, includes specialty pizza, duck pastrami, egg yolk ravioli, rigatoni ragout, sourdough garganelli, rotisserie Amish chicken, and pork shank. McVay previously led the kitchen in Ferndale’s recently shuttered Otus Supply.
Related
Ferndale’s Otus Supply calls it quits

Ferndale’s Otus Supply calls it quits: The restaurant and music venue opened in 2016


Mad Nice is described as a “low-key, timeless but modern” restaurant where “Italian roots meet coastal-California vibes; farm-fresh meets fermented and preserved; vintage hospitality meets Detroit's sauce.”

The restaurant will begin serving lunch on March 15. At an undetermined future date, it will include a retail space with a coffee and cocktail bar, the owners say.

The space was most recently occupied by high-end leather retailer, Will Leather Goods, which closed in 2019. Before that, it was a local grocery store.

More information is available at madnicedetroit.com
Location Details

Mad Nice

4120 Second Ave., Detroit Midtown

1 article
Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Ford’s Garage is now open in Novi

By Randiah Camille Green

Ford’s Garage is expanding.

All aboard Kura’s sushi train

By Jane Slaughter

All aboard Kura’s sushi train

Detroit’s Lost River tiki bar is closing ‘for now’

By Randiah Camille Green

It’s ‘goodbye for now’ not ‘goodbye for good.’

Avalon Bakery owner Jackie Victor reflects on the past 25 years as Canfield cafe opens

By Randiah Camille Green

Jolly Pumpkin co-founder Jon Carlson (center left) and Avalon owner Jackie Victor (center right) cut a giant cookie at Avalon on Canfield’s grand opening.

Also in Food & Drink

Michigan coffee shops that received threats will now reopen

By Randiah Camille Green

The Gathering Coffee Co.

All aboard Kura’s sushi train

By Jane Slaughter

All aboard Kura’s sushi train

Detroit’s Southern Smokehouse is a soul food hidden gem

By Robert Stempkowski

At Detroit’s Southern Smokehouse, you get mouth-watering soul food to-go.

A witch-themed bar called The Black Salt is coming to Hamtramck

By Konstantina Buhalis

A witch-themed bar called The Black Salt is coming to Hamtramck
More

Digital Issue

March 1, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us