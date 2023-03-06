Detroit’s Lost River tiki bar is closing ‘for now’

You can still boogie at upstairs sister bar Apt. Disco during the temporary hiatus

By on Mon, Mar 6, 2023 at 11:46 am

click to enlarge It’s ‘goodbye for now’ not ‘goodbye for good.’ - Lost River/ Facebook
Lost River/ Facebook
It’s ‘goodbye for now’ not ‘goodbye for good.’

Lost River’s Mai Tais and Toucan Sams are on hold.

The Eastside Detroit tiki bar announced a “temporary hiatus” last week.

“A lot has changed in the world over the past 5 years since we opened — both at the bar and personally in the lives of everyone involved making this happen — and we figured now is a good time for a pause to rethink, retool, and reimagine what the space is and what it can become,” a post on the bar’s social media pages reads.

Lost River has been open on Mack Avenue since 2018. The bar noted this “isn’t goodbye for good, but goodbye for now.”

Lost River’s upstairs sister bar Apt. Disco, which opened in December, will remain open.

Location Details

Lost River

15421 Mack Ave., Detroit Greater Detroit Area

2 articles

About The Author

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D .
