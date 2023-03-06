Detroit’s Lost River tiki bar is closing ‘for now’

click to enlarge Lost River/ Facebook It’s ‘goodbye for now’ not ‘goodbye for good.’

Lost River’s Mai Tais and Toucan Sams are on hold.

The Eastside Detroit tiki bar announced a “temporary hiatus” last week.

“A lot has changed in the world over the past 5 years since we opened — both at the bar and personally in the lives of everyone involved making this happen — and we figured now is a good time for a pause to rethink, retool, and reimagine what the space is and what it can become,” a post on the bar’s social media pages reads.

Lost River has been open on Mack Avenue since 2018. The bar noted this “isn’t goodbye for good, but goodbye for now.”

Lost River’s upstairs sister bar Apt. Disco, which opened in December, will remain open.

