National chain Toastique to open first Michigan location in Ann Arbor

East Coast toast and juice café Toastique is set to open its first Michigan location.

Since its launch in Washington, D.C. in 2018, the chain known for its health-conscious menu of gourmet toast, smoothie bowls, and cold-pressed juices has grown to over 20 locations nationally, with just as many on the way.

The newest location will be at 200 E. Washington St. in Ann Arbor, just steps away from University of Michigan’s campus. The first 100 guests at the grand opening on August 10 will receive $50 in Toastique dollars with a $10 minimum purchase. These rewards can be used on future visits through the Toastique loyalty program.

Toastique’s menu includes items like Smoked Salmon Toast, Spicy Crab Toast, PB & B Bowl, Green Machine Smoothie, cold brew coffee, and iced collagen lattes.

Franchisees Candace and Austin Kovar are bringing Toastique to Michigan after initially considering the franchise in 2019. It wasn’t the right time then, but seeing the brand grow so rapidly in just a few years revived the couple’s interest.

“Running my own business has been a goal of mine for the longest time, and since having my daughter, I hope to pave a way and be a role model to her that strong-minded women can do anything they set their minds to,” Candace Kovar said in a press release. “I grew up in the restaurant industry, but when it came down to deciding what type of concept we wanted to run, Toastique was a clear fit for us.”

She added, “The city of Ann Arbor is future-focused and Toastique is too,” Candace Kovar said. “We want to complement the communal atmosphere of Ann Arbor with a concept where locals can gather and enjoy a relaxing brunch or post-workout meal that’s filled with high-quality healthy produce and responsibly sourced ingredients. We can’t wait to join the Ann Arbor community on August 10th for a big grand opening celebration!”

Following the grand opening, Toastique Ann Arbor will be open daily from 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

More information can be found at toastique.com or on Facebook @toastiqueannarbor.