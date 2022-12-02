Iconic Eastern Market store to reopen this weekend

Rocky's quietly closed over the summer due to flood damage

By on Fri, Dec 2, 2022 at 10:26 am

click to enlarge Rocky's Historic Eastern Market in Detroit closed this summer. - Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling
Rocky's Historic Eastern Market in Detroit closed this summer.

The candy and nut superstore Rocky’s in the Historic Eastern Market in Detroit is reopening Saturday after closing its doors over the summer.

Rocky’s closed after a broken sump pump caused three-and-a-half feet of flooding in the store's hydronic elevator, Patricia Russo, whose family owns Rocky’s, told Metro Times in September.

Russo had hoped to reopen the store at 2489 Russell St. by Oct. 1.

First opened in 1969, Rocky’s sells candy, nuts, spices, oils, dried fruit, specialty cooking items, and made-in-Michigan products such as McClure’s Pickles.

In a Google post on Aug. 29, Rocky’s referenced a tiff with Eastern Market over Flower Day festivities.

“It has been a struggle ever since the Eastern Market chose to exclude Rocky’s from Flower Day 2022, without notice,” the post read. “Flower Day is a profitable day, which we prepare for. Covid also hit us. We are having the store cleaned and sanitized top to bottom, getting new stock and are looking to open late September to beginning of October.”

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
Read More about Steve Neavling
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

The Red Hook to officially move into Midtown’s former Great Lakes Coffee space

By Lee DeVito

The Red Hook to officially move into Midtown’s former Great Lakes Coffee space (2)

Black Coffee Cafe is the North End’s newest coffee shop. Well, sort of.

By Randiah Camille Green

Black Coffee Cafe in Detroit's North End used to be called Kenilworth Cafe because someone thought "Black Coffee" was inappropriate for a Black-owned business.

Royal Oak newcomer Saab Sis Thai is a family affair

By Jane Slaughter

Royal Oak newcomer Saab Sis Thai is a family affair

Sheetz convenience stores are coming to Detroit

By Lee DeVito

Sheetz convenience stores are known for "made to order" food and coffee, available 24/7.

Also in Food & Drink

The Red Hook to officially move into Midtown’s former Great Lakes Coffee space

By Lee DeVito

The Red Hook to officially move into Midtown’s former Great Lakes Coffee space (2)

Royal Oak newcomer Saab Sis Thai is a family affair

By Jane Slaughter

Royal Oak newcomer Saab Sis Thai is a family affair

Melvindale’s Fredi The PizzaMan lives up to the hype

By Tom Perkins

Dave Portnoy called Fredi The PizzaMan’s pies “the best in Detroit. Hands down, bar none.”

The Red Hook will host a pop-up in Detroit’s former Great Lakes Coffee Co. space for Noel Night

By Lee DeVito

The Red Hook will host a pop-up in Detroit’s former Great Lakes Coffee Co. space for Noel Night
More

Digital Issue

November 30, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us