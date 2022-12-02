Iconic Eastern Market store to reopen this weekend

click to enlarge
Steve Neavling
Rocky's Historic Eastern Market in Detroit closed this summer.
The candy and nut superstore Rocky’s in the Historic Eastern Market in Detroit is reopening Saturday after closing its doors over the summer.
Rocky’s closed after a broken sump pump caused three-and-a-half feet of flooding in the store's hydronic elevator, Patricia Russo, whose family owns Rocky’s, told Metro Times
in September.
Russo had hoped to reopen the store at 2489 Russell St. by Oct. 1.
First opened in 1969, Rocky’s sells candy, nuts, spices, oils, dried fruit, specialty cooking items, and made-in-Michigan products such as McClure’s Pickles.
In a Google post on Aug. 29, Rocky’s referenced a tiff with Eastern Market over Flower Day festivities.
“It has been a struggle ever since the Eastern Market chose to exclude Rocky’s from Flower Day 2022, without notice,” the post read. “Flower Day is a profitable day, which we prepare for. Covid also hit us. We are having the store cleaned and sanitized top to bottom, getting new stock and are looking to open late September to beginning of October.”
