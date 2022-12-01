The Red Hook to officially move into Midtown’s former Great Lakes Coffee space

After a Noel Night pop-up, the local coffee chain will open its fourth location in 2023

By on Thu, Dec 1, 2022 at 5:21 pm

click to enlarge Signs for local coffee company The Red Hook were spotted on the former Great Lakes Coffee Company. - Eleanore Catolico
Eleanore Catolico
Signs for local coffee company The Red Hook were spotted on the former Great Lakes Coffee Company.

Our dreams came true! After teasing a Noel Night pop-up in Midtown's former Great Lakes Coffee Company space, local chain The Red Hook says it plans to permanently move into the building in 2023. It will be the company’s fourth location in metro Detroit.

In an email, owner Sandi Heaselgrave says the location at 3965 Woodward Ave. will partner with Parlor Coffee Roasters, and also feature a rotating selection of guest roasters and offer retail whole coffee beans for sale.

Baked goods made at the company’s flagship store in downtown Ferndale will also be sold at the Midtown store, delivered fresh daily.

Like Great Lakes Coffee Company, the Red Hook Midtown also plans to get a liquor license and will offer wine and beer.

Aside from Midtown and Ferndale, The Red Hook also has locations in the West Village and downtown Detroit, though that location has been closed after a car crashed into it. The company says it plans to reopen it in December.

The Great Lakes Coffee Company permanently closed this year amid a labor dispute. It also closed two outposts in Meijer stores in Detroit and Royal Oak.

The Red Hook says each of its four locations are managed by long-time employees and pays sustainable wages with benefits to full-time workers.

The Red Hook’s Noel Night pop-up at the Midtown space is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3. More information is available at noelnight.org.

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016. In addition to writing, he also supplies occasional illustrations. His writing has been published...
Read More about Lee DeVito
Scroll to read more Drink News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Black Coffee Cafe is the North End’s newest coffee shop. Well, sort of.

By Randiah Camille Green

Black Coffee Cafe in Detroit's North End used to be called Kenilworth Cafe because someone thought "Black Coffee" was inappropriate for a Black-owned business.

Sheetz convenience stores are coming to Detroit

By Lee DeVito

Sheetz convenience stores are known for "made to order" food and coffee, available 24/7.

Royal Oak newcomer Saab Sis Thai is a family affair

By Jane Slaughter

Royal Oak newcomer Saab Sis Thai is a family affair

Melvindale’s Fredi The PizzaMan lives up to the hype

By Tom Perkins

Dave Portnoy called Fredi The PizzaMan’s pies “the best in Detroit. Hands down, bar none.”

Also in Food & Drink

Royal Oak newcomer Saab Sis Thai is a family affair

By Jane Slaughter

Royal Oak newcomer Saab Sis Thai is a family affair

Black Coffee Cafe is the North End’s newest coffee shop. Well, sort of.

By Randiah Camille Green

Black Coffee Cafe in Detroit's North End used to be called Kenilworth Cafe because someone thought "Black Coffee" was inappropriate for a Black-owned business.

Sheetz convenience stores are coming to Detroit

By Lee DeVito

Sheetz convenience stores are known for "made to order" food and coffee, available 24/7.

Melvindale’s Fredi The PizzaMan lives up to the hype

By Tom Perkins

Dave Portnoy called Fredi The PizzaMan’s pies “the best in Detroit. Hands down, bar none.”
More

Digital Issue

November 30, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us