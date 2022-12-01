The Red Hook to officially move into Midtown’s former Great Lakes Coffee space

click to enlarge Eleanore Catolico Signs for local coffee company The Red Hook were spotted on the former Great Lakes Coffee Company.

Our dreams came true! After teasing a Noel Night pop-up in Midtown's former Great Lakes Coffee Company space, local chain The Red Hook says it plans to permanently move into the building in 2023. It will be the company’s fourth location in metro Detroit.

In an email, owner Sandi Heaselgrave says the location at 3965 Woodward Ave. will partner with Parlor Coffee Roasters, and also feature a rotating selection of guest roasters and offer retail whole coffee beans for sale.

Baked goods made at the company’s flagship store in downtown Ferndale will also be sold at the Midtown store, delivered fresh daily.

Like Great Lakes Coffee Company, the Red Hook Midtown also plans to get a liquor license and will offer wine and beer.

Aside from Midtown and Ferndale, The Red Hook also has locations in the West Village and downtown Detroit, though that location has been closed after a car crashed into it. The company says it plans to reopen it in December.

The Great Lakes Coffee Company permanently closed this year amid a labor dispute. It also closed two outposts in Meijer stores in Detroit and Royal Oak.

The Red Hook says each of its four locations are managed by long-time employees and pays sustainable wages with benefits to full-time workers.

The Red Hook’s Noel Night pop-up at the Midtown space is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3. More information is available at noelnight.org.

