Vote for the Best Of Detroit 2022

Rocky’s in Detroit’s Eastern Market, closed due to flooding, hopes to reopen soon

First opened in 1969, the store is one of Detroit’s oldest and most unique grocers

By on Thu, Sep 22, 2022 at 10:37 am

click to enlarge Rocky's Historic Eastern Market in Detroit closed this summer. - Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling
Rocky's Historic Eastern Market in Detroit closed this summer.

The candy and nut superstore Rocky’s in the Historic Eastern Market in Detroit quietly closed over the summer, but could soon reopen.

First opened in 1969, Rocky’s was forced to close in recent weeks after a broken sump pump caused 3-and-a-half feet of flooding in the store’s hydronic elevator, Patricia Russo, whose family owns Rocky’s, tells Metro Times.

Russo says she hopes the store at 2489 Russell St. will open by Oct. 1.

“That’s what I’m shooting for anyways,” Russo says in an email. “Rocky’s will be open!”

In addition to candy and nuts, Rocky’s sells spices, oils, dried fruit, specialty cooking items, and made-in-Michigan products such as McClure’s Pickles.

In a Google post on Aug. 29, Rocky’s referenced a tiff with the Eastern Market.

“It has been a struggle ever since the Eastern Market chose to exclude Rocky’s from Flower Day 2022, without notice,” the post read. “Flower Day is a profitable day, which we prepare for. Covid also hit us. We are having the store cleaned and sanitized top to bottom, getting new stock and are looking to open late September to beginning of October.”

Russo did not respond to follow-up questions.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
More
Scroll to read more Food News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

30 spots for late-night eats in metro Detroit

30 spots for late-night eats in metro Detroit
Farmer J's World Record Corn Maze 16405 Pherdun Rd., Dundee; 734-717-2376; cornmazefun.net This Dundee-based maze broke two Guinness World Records in 2010 for world's longest corn maze path and world's biggest, coming in at 10.5 miles.

Where to find doughnuts, cider, and corn mazes in the metro Detroit area this fall
The former White Towers Telway; 6820 Michigan Ave., Detroit; 313-843-2146 | Greene&#146;s 24155 Orchard Lake Rd., Farmington; 248-474-7980 | Brayz Hamburger; 22941 Dequindre Rd., Hazel Park; 248-542-8878 | Hunter House; 35075 Woodward Ave., Birmingham; 248-646-7121; hunterhousehamburgers.com | 33406 Five Mile Rd., Livonia; 734-427-3464; batesburgers.com About a century ago, White Tower burger restaurants sprung up across the Midwest &#151; before rival White Castle sued them for aping their style. Some of the chain&#146;s classic white buildings remain in metro Detroit, and continue to sell sliders at classic prices.

The 25 best Detroit restaurants when you have $10 or less
PJ's Lager House 1254 Michigan Ave., Detroit Corktown rock ’n’ roll bar PJ’s Lager House sold its building and business to the owner of the next-door building that houses the James Oliver Coffee Co.

The Detroit area restaurants that have closed so far in 2022

Food & Drink Slideshows

30 spots for late-night eats in metro Detroit

30 spots for late-night eats in metro Detroit
Farmer J's World Record Corn Maze 16405 Pherdun Rd., Dundee; 734-717-2376; cornmazefun.net This Dundee-based maze broke two Guinness World Records in 2010 for world's longest corn maze path and world's biggest, coming in at 10.5 miles.

Where to find doughnuts, cider, and corn mazes in the metro Detroit area this fall
The former White Towers Telway; 6820 Michigan Ave., Detroit; 313-843-2146 | Greene&#146;s 24155 Orchard Lake Rd., Farmington; 248-474-7980 | Brayz Hamburger; 22941 Dequindre Rd., Hazel Park; 248-542-8878 | Hunter House; 35075 Woodward Ave., Birmingham; 248-646-7121; hunterhousehamburgers.com | 33406 Five Mile Rd., Livonia; 734-427-3464; batesburgers.com About a century ago, White Tower burger restaurants sprung up across the Midwest &#151; before rival White Castle sued them for aping their style. Some of the chain&#146;s classic white buildings remain in metro Detroit, and continue to sell sliders at classic prices.

The 25 best Detroit restaurants when you have $10 or less
PJ's Lager House 1254 Michigan Ave., Detroit Corktown rock ’n’ roll bar PJ’s Lager House sold its building and business to the owner of the next-door building that houses the James Oliver Coffee Co.

The Detroit area restaurants that have closed so far in 2022

Food & Drink Slideshows

30 spots for late-night eats in metro Detroit

30 spots for late-night eats in metro Detroit
Farmer J's World Record Corn Maze 16405 Pherdun Rd., Dundee; 734-717-2376; cornmazefun.net This Dundee-based maze broke two Guinness World Records in 2010 for world's longest corn maze path and world's biggest, coming in at 10.5 miles.

Where to find doughnuts, cider, and corn mazes in the metro Detroit area this fall
The former White Towers Telway; 6820 Michigan Ave., Detroit; 313-843-2146 | Greene&#146;s 24155 Orchard Lake Rd., Farmington; 248-474-7980 | Brayz Hamburger; 22941 Dequindre Rd., Hazel Park; 248-542-8878 | Hunter House; 35075 Woodward Ave., Birmingham; 248-646-7121; hunterhousehamburgers.com | 33406 Five Mile Rd., Livonia; 734-427-3464; batesburgers.com About a century ago, White Tower burger restaurants sprung up across the Midwest &#151; before rival White Castle sued them for aping their style. Some of the chain&#146;s classic white buildings remain in metro Detroit, and continue to sell sliders at classic prices.

The 25 best Detroit restaurants when you have $10 or less
PJ's Lager House 1254 Michigan Ave., Detroit Corktown rock ’n’ roll bar PJ’s Lager House sold its building and business to the owner of the next-door building that houses the James Oliver Coffee Co.

The Detroit area restaurants that have closed so far in 2022

Trending

Detroit’s Freya made New York Times restaurant list

By Randiah Camille Green

Freya's prix fixe menu incudes pescatarian, vegan, and meat options.

Detroit’s Good Cakes & Bakes expands into former abandoned building

By Darlene A. White

A photo of the new space for Good Cakes & Bake's new building (left) and a rendering of Concetti's new interior design for it.

Southwest Detroit Restaurant Week returns for Hispanic Heritage Month this October

By Randiah Camille Green

Detroit's Los Altos is one of 21 restaurants participating in Southwest Detroit Restaurant Week.

Brush Park’s Bar Pigalle has fun playing with Detroit’s French connection

By Jane Slaughter

Brush Park’s Bar Pigalle has fun playing with Detroit’s French connection

Also in Food & Drink

Brush Park’s Bar Pigalle has fun playing with Detroit’s French connection

By Jane Slaughter

Brush Park’s Bar Pigalle has fun playing with Detroit’s French connection

Mai Tiki ‘speakeasy’-style bar opens in former office space in Ferndale’s Tigerlily restaurant

By Lee DeVito

Mai Tiki ‘speakeasy’-style bar opens in former office space in Ferndale’s Tigerlily restaurant (2)

High-flying Highlands is worthy of Detroit’s best restaurant space

By Tom Perkins

High-flying Highlands is worthy of Detroit’s best restaurant space

11th Starbucks store in Michigan votes to unionize as coffee workers continue to organize

By Steve Neavling

Eleven Starbucks stores in Michigan have voted to unionize.
More

Digital Issue

September 21, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us