Rocky’s in Detroit’s Eastern Market, closed due to flooding, hopes to reopen soon

Rocky's Historic Eastern Market in Detroit closed this summer.
The candy and nut superstore Rocky’s in the Historic Eastern Market in Detroit quietly closed over the summer, but could soon reopen.
First opened in 1969, Rocky’s was forced to close in recent weeks after a broken sump pump caused 3-and-a-half feet of flooding in the store’s hydronic elevator, Patricia Russo, whose family owns Rocky’s, tells Metro Times
Russo says she hopes the store at 2489 Russell St. will open by Oct. 1.
“That’s what I’m shooting for anyways,” Russo says in an email. “Rocky’s will be open!”
In addition to candy and nuts, Rocky’s sells spices, oils, dried fruit, specialty cooking items, and made-in-Michigan products such as McClure’s Pickles.
In a Google post
on Aug. 29, Rocky’s referenced a tiff with the Eastern Market.
“It has been a struggle ever since the Eastern Market chose to exclude Rocky’s from Flower Day 2022, without notice,” the post read. “Flower Day is a profitable day, which we prepare for. Covid also hit us. We are having the store cleaned and sanitized top to bottom, getting new stock and are looking to open late September to beginning of October.”
Russo did not respond to follow-up questions.
