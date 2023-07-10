Waterford couple wins $40,000 weed-themed wedding from local dispensary

Guests will toss marijuana leaves at the lovebirds and eat cannabis-infused cuisine

By on Mon, Jul 10, 2023 at 1:13 pm

click to enlarge Danielle Geralds and Nile Hunt won a contest for a $40,000 weed-themed wedding. The contest was held by Greenhouse of Walled Lake. - Collin Williams
Collin Williams
Danielle Geralds and Nile Hunt won a contest for a $40,000 weed-themed wedding. The contest was held by Greenhouse of Walled Lake.

A Waterford couple will have the weed-themed wedding of their dreams after beating out more than 15,000 couples who vied for a $40,000 wedding giveaway.

The Greenhouse of Walled Lake, a medical and recreational cannabis dispensary, announced the giveaway in March and attracted far more contestants than it imagined.

Judges selected Danielle Geralds and Nile Hunt to receive a wedding reception and ceremony with all expenses paid up to $40,000, the dispensary announced Monday.

With the help of a professional wedding planner, the couple will tie the knot in front of 50 friends and relatives at a festively designed setup at the Greenhouse of Walled Lake on Oct. 5.

After the ceremony, guests will toss marijuana leaves, instead of rice, at the lovebirds, and cannabis-infused cuisine and cake will be served.

Choice Labs of Jackson and Tree House CBD of Walled Lake co-sponsored the giveaway.

The couple met while Hunt was in the U.S. Navy. He served in combat in Afghanistan and was seriously injured by an improvised explosives device. He also has post-traumatic stress disorder, but has found that cannabis helps him manage both conditions.

The process of picking the winner was “tedious and painstaking,” a news release said.

Through April 30, couples were invited to enter the contest by filling out an online form with a short message telling the judges why they wanted to win.

“This is a wonderful and incredibly deserving couple, and I could not be happier for them,” Jerry Millen, owner of Greenhouse of Walled Lake, said. “It was a difficult decision and I wish we could have awarded an all-expenses paid wedding to all entrants."

The Greenhouse of Walled Lake at 103 E. Walled Lake Dr., is the first fully licensed medical and recreational dispensary in Oakland County.

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
