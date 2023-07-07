You can sip on cannabis-infused tea at Q’s upcoming ‘High Tea’ party

The Detroit Foundation Hotel has partnered with her company Qulture to provide products for its guests

By on Fri, Jul 7, 2023 at 11:18 am

click to enlarge Anqunette “Q” Sarfoh. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Anqunette “Q” Sarfoh.

Cannabis enthusiasts and knowledge seekers alike can visit the Detroit Foundation Hotel from 12-3 p.m. on Saturday, July 22 for a “High" Tea party.

Former Fox 2 News Anchor Anqunette “Q” Sarfoh is hosting the event, which is presented by Qulture, a company she founded with the mission to create a positive narrative surrounding cannabis. Sarfoh became an outspoken cannabis advocate after using it to treat Multiple Sclerosis.

At High Tea, attendees will be provided with CBD-infused drinks and be able to learn more about the various uses of cannabis. The Qulture Club will offer attendees small snacks, as well as the opportunity to learn more about cannabis consumption.

Everyone at the party will be gifted with a welcome bag containing curated cannabis products to enjoy later at home.

Registered Nurse Cathleen Graham will also be on-site at the hotel to answer any medicinal cannabis questions.

The July 22 party is just the start of Qulture’s partnership with the Detroit Foundation Hotel now offering Qulture CBD gummies to guests who purchase a sleep kit add-on, and two additional high tea parties scheduled for Aug. 26 and Sept. 10.

Tickets to High Tea can be purchased in advance for $75.

Detroit Foundation Hotel

250 W. Larned St., Detroit

