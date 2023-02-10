Michigan’s 2023 Cannabash fest details announced, with Sada Baby and Ludacris to perform

Last year, more than 7,500 attended the inaugural cannabis-infused Muskegon music festival

By on Fri, Feb 10, 2023 at 10:12 am

click to enlarge Attendees at the inaugural Cannabash music fest. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Attendees at the inaugural Cannabash music fest.

Cannabash — a cannabis and music festival that debuted in Muskegon last year — is slated to return in 2023, with new details announced Friday.

The festival is set to return on Saturday, July 8 at Muskegon’s Softball World grounds with headline entertainment by Detroit rapper Sada Baby and Atlanta’s Ludacris.

Related
Detroit rapper Sada Baby gained notoriety for hits like "Aktivated" and "Whole Lotta Choppas."

Sada Baby’s wild ride: The Detroit rapper talks his beginnings, becoming a Blood, avoiding a RICO, and lobster Alfredo

Other announced acts include the return of host and Detroit rapper Willy J. Peso, along with DJ Prim, DJ Jodi Dro, RBL Posse, Foesum, and Rehab.

Organizers say last year, the inaugural Cannabash drew some 7,500 attendees and more than 70 cannabis brands and vendors.

Tickets go live at noon on Friday at cannabashfest.com with general admission tickets available starting at $50 and VIP tickets available for $175. Both tickets include swag bags, while VIP gets preferred parking and access to a VIP smoke lounge, among other perks.

All ticket holders will also be entered into a raffle giveaway to win “a 4-night, 5-day cannabis inclusive Jamaican vacation.”

The Cananbash is organized by Grams and Jams Productions.

