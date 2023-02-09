Herbology Cannabis opens first Detroit dispensary

Its the third location for the Michigan-based weed brand

By on Thu, Feb 9, 2023 at 12:59 pm

Herbology Cannabis. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Herbology Cannabis.

Herbology Cannabis is opening its first Detroit dispensary this week.

The new location at 471 Schaefer Hwy. is the company’s third dispensary. It is open for adult-use cannabis sales on Saturday, Feb. 11.

“We are thrilled to expand our reach and bring the Herbology experience to Detroit,” said TJ Jawad, the company’s CEO, in a press release. “Our commitment to providing the best products and customer service is stronger than ever, and we can’t wait to serve the community in our newest location.”

The first people in line on opening day will receive a free ounce of flower. Other giveaways, discounts, and food trucks will also be available at the dispensary’s grand opening.

Herbology Cannabis has two other locations. both in River Rouge.

More info is at shophcc.com.

