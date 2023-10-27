Marijuana giant Puff Cannabis is building new environmentally friendly headquarters in Troy

The building will serve as the largest cannabis company headquarters in the U.S., according to the company

By on Fri, Oct 27, 2023 at 12:41 pm

click to enlarge A rendering of the interior of the new Puff Cannabis headquarters in Troy, which is expected to open by January 2024. - Courtesy of Puff Cannabis
Courtesy of Puff Cannabis
A rendering of the interior of the new Puff Cannabis headquarters in Troy, which is expected to open by January 2024.

Michigan-based marijuana behemoth Puff Cannabis is moving its corporate headquarters from Madison Heights to a renovated, 20,000-square-foot building in Troy “to accommodate its profound growth,” the company announced.

The building at 1017 Naughton Dr. will serve as the largest cannabis company headquarters in the U.S., according to the company.

Puff Cannabis was founded in 2019 and has 12 locations, with dispensaries in Hamtramck, Madison Heights, Utica, River Rouge, Centerline, Bay City, Kalamazoo, Oscoda, Traverse City, New Buffalo, and Sturgis.

The company, which has grown its revenue from $7.3 million in its first year to a projected $150 million in 2023, plans to open an additional five to 10 new locations this year.

“I decided that I wanted to create an amazing and unique environment for our employees that is unparalleled in the Cannabis Industry,” Puff Cannabis President and founder Justin Elias said in a statement. “The space will be a modern and fun environment, keeping up with the Puff lifestyle and feel that you get with each one of our retail stores. The Troy space is centrally located and accessible to major freeways, and this will allow us to conveniently service our 12 Michigan locations with more to come.”

At its new headquarters, Puff Cannabis is doubling its corporate staff. The building will also include an 8,000-square-foot distribution warehouse for the company’s apparel line and other promotional items.

Puff Cannabis is spending more than $1 million to renovate the one-story building, which is expected to be in use by January 2024.

Staying true to its environmentally friendly philosophy, the company says it’s renovating using green materials, energy efficient lighting, and solar panels.

The project is led by JV Design Group of Bloomfield Hills.

