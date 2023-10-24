Willie Nelson launches his popular cannabis brand in Michigan

click to enlarge Danny Clinch Willie Nelson is launching his cannabis brand in Michigan.

Legendary stoner and musician Willie Nelson is debuting his famous cannabis brand in Michigan on Wednesday.

Michigan will become the eighth state to sell flower from Willie’s Reserve, a brand started by Nelson in 2015.

The “Willie-Worthy” strains are potent, ranging from 24% to 30% THC.

Staying true to his roots, Nelson is working with small growers in the state to cultivate the flower. Co-founder of Farm Aid, a non-profit organization that raises millions of dollars to promote family farms, Nelson has spent much of his storied career supporting farmers and agricultural communities.

Willie’s Reserve is working with Aardvark Industrees, of Lansing, to supply dispensaries with the flower.

“This model is twofold in its purpose — first to help meet the expected demand of the product and, secondly, to support small independent growers in the state,” Hilary Dulany, an Aardvark Industrees partner, said in a statement Tuesday. “By working with smaller growers, we can ensure that the product we bring to market is truly Willie-worthy while being able to pivot with market demand.”

Aardvark Industrees is also handling Cheech’s Stash, a brand created by comedian and actor Cheech Marin.

Beginning Wednesday, Willie’s Reserve will be available in more than 15 dispensaries statewide. They include Stone Depot, of Jackson; Green Stem, of Niles; Verts Neighborhood Dispensary, of Traverse City; Mood Center Line, of Center Line; Planet 420, of Flint; Endo, of Adrian; and all off Puff locations in Bay City, Traverse City, Hamtramck, Kalamazoo, Madison Heights, Monroe, Oscoda, River Rouge, Sturgis, and Utica.

“We’re drawn to brands that are also pioneers and cannabis risk-takers,” Dulany said. “We want the brands we grow for and work with to be aligned with us personally and professionally.”

Nelson is among a growing number of celebrities to launch a cannabis brand. Others include actors Tommy Chong, Jim Belushi, and Seth Rogan, lifestyle guru Martha Stewart, actress Whoopi Goldberg, boxing legend Mike Tyson, and musicians Carlos Santana, Melissa Etheridge, Wiz Khalifa, Method Man, and Lil Wayne.

