Lume Cannabis Co. reopens Southfield dispensary as prices rebound

Michigan’s largest cannabis retailer is also opening a new store in Berkley

By on Tue, Jun 27, 2023 at 10:16 am

click to enlarge Lume Cannabis Co.’s Southfield store is back in business. - Lee DeVito
Lee DeVito
Lume Cannabis Co.’s Southfield store is back in business.

Lume Cannabis Co. has reopened its Southfield dispensary less than a year after it abruptly closed as part of what it called a “realignment for growth.”

The Southfield store is located at 26760 Lahser Rd. and is open for adult-use sales starting Tuesday. Previously, the store was open for medical marijuana patients only.

It closed in July 2022 along with the company’s stores in Bay City, Christmas, and Cheboygan, at a time when cannabis prices in Michigan hit all-time lows due to an oversupply.

But for the first time in more than two years, the average price of an ounce of flower has increased, rising from $80.16 in January to $90.64 last month. The Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency says the price is climbing back up because there’s more enforcement to make sure it comes from licensed manufacturers.

On Thursday, Lume Cannabis Co. is also opening a new location at 1949 W. Twelve Mile Rd., Ste 200 in Berkley. Unlike the Southfield store, the Berkley store will offer delivery, including to the Southfield area.

“Our many loyal customers in Berkley and Southfield have been encouraging us to launch these latest Lume retail locations,” Lume president and COO Doug Hellyar said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to be able to offer our high-quality cannabis products in these communities and we’re excited about opportunities for continued growth and expansion across Michigan.”

Both stores will have grand opening celebrations on Saturday and Sunday, including 25% off select products and food trucks. Other deals include a free cultivated one-eighth with a minimum $25 purchase for the first 50 customers at each location, and a free 1-gram single pre-roll with a $25 minimum purchase for the second 50 customers at each location.

Lume Cannabis Co. claims to be Michigan’s largest cannabis retailer. The family that owns Belle Tire has a significant stake in the company.

