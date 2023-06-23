Walled Lake dispensary celebrates summer with fireworks, barbecue and more

A cannabis dispensary in Walled Lake is hosting its third annual Summer Kickoff Party on Saturday, featuring what’s dubbed as Oakland County’s “biggest and best fireworks display,” a meet-and-greet with retired Red Wings star Darren McCarty, pet adoptions, barbecue, and more.
The event runs from 7:15 a.m. to 9 p.m. at The Greenhouse of Walled Lake at 103 E. Walled Lake Dr.
The party begins with a mini-donut eating contest at 7:15 a.m., followed by a cat and dog adoption event featuring several animal rescues from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
At noon, chow down for a barbecue contest, called “Up in Smoke.” Veterans with an identification eat for free.
Just because the event is sponsored by a cannabis company doesn’t mean you should leave the kids at home. A free bounce house is available from noon to 5 p.m., and there’s a free petting zoo from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Between 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., hockey fans are encouraged to meet McCarty, the legendary enforcer and four-time Stanley Cup champion.
We didn’t know this was still a thing, but if you’re into it, “midget wrestling” will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event is run by the Micro Wrestling Federation.
At sundown, the final event begins with the Walled Lake Fireworks Show.
“This is an annual event our customers and non-customers have come to look forward to year in and year out,” Jerry Millen, owner of Greenhouse of Walled Lake, said. “There is something for everyone and I am so happy we are able to welcome families, mom, dads, and little ones for this fun-filled day.”
