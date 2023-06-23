Walled Lake dispensary celebrates summer with fireworks, barbecue and more

You can also meet retired Red Wings star Darren McCarty and watch 'midget wrestling'

By on Fri, Jun 23, 2023 at 11:46 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Greenhouse of Walled Lake. - Courtesy of The Greenhouse of Walled Lake
Courtesy of The Greenhouse of Walled Lake
The Greenhouse of Walled Lake.

A cannabis dispensary in Walled Lake is hosting its third annual Summer Kickoff Party on Saturday, featuring what’s dubbed as Oakland County’s “biggest and best fireworks display,” a meet-and-greet with retired Red Wings star Darren McCarty, pet adoptions, barbecue, and more.

The event runs from 7:15 a.m. to 9 p.m. at The Greenhouse of Walled Lake at 103 E. Walled Lake Dr.

The party begins with a mini-donut eating contest at 7:15 a.m., followed by a cat and dog adoption event featuring several animal rescues from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

At noon, chow down for a barbecue contest, called “Up in Smoke.” Veterans with an identification eat for free.

Just because the event is sponsored by a cannabis company doesn’t mean you should leave the kids at home. A free bounce house is available from noon to 5 p.m., and there’s a free petting zoo from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Between 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., hockey fans are encouraged to meet McCarty, the legendary enforcer and four-time Stanley Cup champion.

We didn’t know this was still a thing, but if you’re into it, “midget wrestling” will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event is run by the Micro Wrestling Federation.

At sundown, the final event begins with the Walled Lake Fireworks Show.

“This is an annual event our customers and non-customers have come to look forward to year in and year out,” Jerry Millen, owner of Greenhouse of Walled Lake, said. “There is something for everyone and I am so happy we are able to welcome families, mom, dads, and little ones for this fun-filled day.”
Related
Greenhouse of Walled Lake amps up dispensary experience with fresh coffee and doughnuts

Greenhouse of Walled Lake amps up dispensary experience with fresh coffee and doughnuts: ‘It’s a whole new wake and bake,’ owner Jerry Millen says



Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
Scroll to read more Cannabis News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Herbology to launch Ypsilanti cannabis dispensary with grand opening, free ounces

By Steve Neavling

The new Herbology Cannabis Co. dispensary in Ypsilanti.

Judge stops Highland Park from issuing adult-use cannabis licenses following lawsuit

By Steve Neavling

Highland Park was expected to soon begin issuing licenses for recreational marijuana businesses.

LIV Cannabis Co.’s Detroit dispensary celebrates grand opening

By Lee DeVito

LIV Cannabis Co.’s Detroit dispensary.

Anti-marijuana activists target ordinance in Riverview

By Steve Neavling

Kinship Cannabis Co. is one of four recreational marijuana dispensaries that have been approved to open in Riverview.

Also in Weed

Herbology to launch Ypsilanti cannabis dispensary with grand opening, free ounces

By Steve Neavling

The new Herbology Cannabis Co. dispensary in Ypsilanti.

LIV Cannabis Co.’s Detroit dispensary celebrates grand opening

By Lee DeVito

LIV Cannabis Co.’s Detroit dispensary.

Motor City Roots Festival announces details

By Lee DeVito

Motor City Roots Festival announces details

‘Spark in the Park’ hip-hop and cannabis festival set for Ypsi

By Lee DeVito

Method Man is one of the hip-hop acts slated to perform at Ypsilanti’s Spark in the Park.
More

Digital Issue

June 21, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us